Gridiron 2022 called off due to covid-19 cases among cast

Gridiron 2022 has been canceled because members of the cast have covid-19, the show's producer, Mary Spencer McGowan, announced Monday.

Gridiron is a satirical musical production poking fun of prominent people -- both locally and nationally. It is usually presented biennially by the nonprofit Gridiron Productions Inc., but the covid pandemic also called a halt to the 2020 production.

"Our Cast and Crew, Director Jana Beard, Musical Director Lori Isner and the Board of Gridiron Productions, Inc. have worked very hard in order to bring you a fabulous, funny and timely show spoofing the times we live in," McGowan said in a press release. "Unfortunately, these times include COVID and that highly contagious disease has riddled our cast, and we can no longer safely rehearse and perform the show on schedule."

The production was scheduled to premiere Aug. 9 and run through Aug. 13 at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre. Those who have already purchased tickets will be contacted this week and will be offered a refund or the option of donating the ticket price to Gridiron.