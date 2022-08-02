Hogs LHP commit signs with Pirates

FAYETTEVILLE -- Julian Bosnic, a left-handed pitcher from South Carolina who verbally committed to the University of Arkansas as a transfer, signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Bosnic signed with the Pirates just before the deadline for MLB teams to sign their drafted players. Bosnic was selected by Pittsburgh in the 14th round of the MLB Draft on July 19.

The Pirates' signing of Bosnic came three days after Pittsburgh General Manager Ben Cherington said the club was not likely to sign any other draft picks, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Terms of Bosnic's signing were not immediately disclosed. Teams can sign draft picks between the 11th and 20th rounds for up to $125,000 without their bonuses counting against a bonus pool for players drafted in the first 10 rounds.

Bosnic spent four years at South Carolina and only played one full season for the Gamecocks. He was expected to be a starter, but missed the 2022 season due to a flexor strain in his pitching elbow, according to The State newspaper in Columbia, S.C.

In 2021, Bosnic was 4-2, had a 2.84 ERA and struck out 78 batters in 50 2/3 innings of mostly relief work. He held opponents to a .133 batting average, and held SEC batters to a .127 average.

Bosnic was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 16th round of the 2021 draft but opted to return to South Carolina.

On July 9, Bosnic tweeted that he had committed to the Razorbacks. He never signed a letter of intent with the program, according to a team spokesman.

Bosnic would have been a fifth-year senior at Arkansas next season and could have appealed for a sixth season because he redshirted two seasons due to injury.

Bosnic became the second player to sign professionally after committing to transfer to the Razorbacks. Shortstop Jordan Sprinkle of UC-Santa Barbara committed to Arkansas on July 8 but signed for $452,900 last week after he was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the fourth round.

The Razorbacks had nine players drafted from the 2022 team and all signed with the professional club that selected them.