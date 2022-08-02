Man fatally shot in Pulaski County, authorities say

A man found dead in a house on Arkansas 365 in Pulaski County early Tuesday was a victim of homicide, according to authorities.

A tweet from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said that deputies found him in the 13000 block of Arkansas 365 around 4:30 a.m. while responding to the scene of a shooting.

Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the victim was in his late 50s and had been shot.

The victim's name wasn't immediately released, but Burk said he hoped to have it released sometime on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said their criminal investigation division is investigating the death as a homicide.

Authorities asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact them at (501) 340-6963.