



Happy birthday (Aug. 2): The questions you ask put life on a trajectory of improvement. You keep wondering, "How can I bring a little more (love, levity, clarity, etc.) to the situation?" Relationships turn in thrilling ways.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll blend your skills together to strong effect. Those who know you have come to expect you to perform, but fresh eyes will be astounded by all you're able to do in one day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're a hard worker and will apply a great deal of self-discipline to the day. Night brings a thirst for leisure. You'll crave spontaneity and amusement. Your ideal company will be as playful as you are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Interpretation makes the past. Expectation makes the future. You do not move through time as an arrow shooting from the past to the future. Instead, time spirals within you and through you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The concept of destiny does not imply a life predetermined. Destiny is a dancing partner, not a puppeteer. While the ignorant leave things to fate, you get busy in this, the only moment that has ever been or will ever be.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Strengthening your faith in someone requires softening your heart. Rigid rules and requirements set a relationship up for failure. Tests lay the groundwork for disappointment. More is made possible through warmth and acceptance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider that the person who is less than friendly toward you may be under an enormous amount of pressure. You can change the mood with your patience and/or humor. Laughter is stress relief.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll spend much of the day taking good care of what you have, which is a form of gratitude. You're constantly aware of the many blessings in your life, and this brings more good fortune.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's fun to be motivated, but you don't rely on such fickle forces to meet your goals. Your drive will wax and wane, whereas ingrained habits are far more dependable. You'll put everything into the discipline needed to create them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You seek to understand the reasons why. Even so, don't expect things to make sense. Open your eyes, ears and heart to observe and absorb.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's no benefit to requiring people to put themselves out on your behalf. If your order cannot be fulfilled joyfully, resentment will cause problems further down the line.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll step up your social savvy, and this is especially apparent in how you help people. Maturity has taught you that it's not always best to rush in and give what you have. Let people show you what they need first.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're not lost exactly, although you could experience a drifting sensation. It's as though the waves are gently tugging you farther from the shore. Get back on track now while it's very doable. Start paddling in.

PLANETS PUSH FOR EXPLORATION

The energy release of Mars conjunct Uranus sends many exploring. Travel and sightseeing is one way; social outreach is another; and the world of books and entertainment is a viable option, too. “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes.” — Marcel Proust

CELEBRITY PROFILES: After years of anticipation, Kevin Smith fans finally get the big bodega candy — a third sequel to the original indie game changer that is “Clerks.” Meanwhile, the auteur shares his creative Leo spirit in many ways, including live tours, podcasts and a bestselling tell-all Hollywood memoir. With his sun, moon and Mars all in the sign of show business, he will never tire of generating new entertainment.



