I-55 bridge inspection to cause minor traffic delays for three weeks, officials say

A routine bridge inspection of the Interstate 55 Mississippi River Bridge will require single outside lane closures for about three weeks, causing traffic to be slightly delayed, according to officials from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The inspection started Monday with the outside lane in the northbound direction being inspected first. Only one lane of traffic will be closed at a time, said the highway department.

Dave Parker, public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said there’s a full routine inspection conducted every two years for all the portions and elements of the I-55 bridge.

“We are performing a full inspection for the entire structure,” Parker said. “They’re documenting deficiencies ranging from minor cracks to looking at the reinforced concrete deck, to checking for corrosion in any of the steel structure or any of the steel portions."

The northbound outside lane will close Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The southbound outside lane will close Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"It should be noted Fridays and weekends are certainly not impacted,” Parker said. “We don’t in any way want to impact the summer travel. Traffic may slow down a little bit, but it’s not a shut down of the bridge."

The Hernando DeSoto Bridge, which connects Arkansas and Tennessee over the Mississippi River at Memphis, shut down May 11, 2021 for three months after inspectors found a crack – that developed before 2016 – in a steel beam during their routine two-year inspection, according to highway department officials. Parker said this shut-down has prompted the highway department to also perform a 12-month inspection called a “fracture-critical inspection” on all fracture-critical bridges.

“This is really just an in-depth arm's length type of inspection that’s done just on the non-redundant steel tension members,” Parker said.

Just like the I-40 bridge, Parker said I-55 is classified as a fracture-critical bridge. This means there are five areas of the bridge that act independently and “if one of those five or any of those five areas fail, the bridge could fail.” Parker said that's the way the 72-year-old bridge was constructed.

“We’re required by federal law to do an inspection every two years," Parker said. "That’s what we’re doing now, but we go above and beyond on the ‘off years’ if you will, and we do that fracture critical portion. So, it’s inspected every year, it’s just a different type of inspection."

This will be the third time in the last 14 months that the I-55 bridge will be inspected, according to Parker.

“Yes, when you encounter I-55 for the next couple of weeks during lane closure, traffic may be a little slower. But, remember it’s slower for a good reason, the bridge is getting inspected,” Parker said.