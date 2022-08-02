Jan. 6 rioter with gun sentenced

WASHINGTON -- A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, "with her head hitting every step on the way down," according to a court filing.

Reffitt's prison sentence -- seven years and three months -- is two years more than the previous longest prison sentence for a Capitol riot defendant. But it's less than half the length of the 15-year prison term requested by a federal prosecutor, who called Reffitt a domestic terrorist and said he wanted to physically remove and replace members of Congress.

Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, in which supporters of then-President Donald Trump halted the joint session of Congress for certifying Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Donald Trump appointee who presided over Reffitt's jury trial, also sentenced him to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Sentencing guidelines calculated by the judge called for a term of imprisonment ranging from seven years and three months to nine years.

Friedrich rejected prosecutors' contention that an "upward departure for terrorism" -- leading to a far longer sentence -- was warranted in Reffitt's case. It was the first time that prosecutors have requested that sentencing enhancement for a Jan. 6 case.

"He wanted to physically and literally remove Congress," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told the judge. "We do believe that he is a domestic terrorist."

Friedrich, however, questioned why Reffitt would merit the terrorism enhancement when many other rioters engaged in violence and made similarly disturbing threats.

The longest sentence before Reffitt's was five years and three months, for two men who pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers at the Capitol.

Reffitt, who already has been jailed for approximately 19 months, initially balked at speaking to the judge during Monday's hearing. But he changed his mind during a lunch break and offered an expletive-laden apology to police officers, lawmakers and congressional staffers who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Calling himself "an idiot," Reffitt struggled to explain why he stormed the Capitol.

"It was a big blur," he said. "It was just very chaotic and confusing."

Friedrich questioned the sincerity of Reffitt's apology and expressions of remorse, noting that he has been publishing statements from jail in which he portrays himself and other rioters as patriots who were justifiably rebelling against a tyrannical U.S. government.

"Not only are they not patriots, they are direct threats to our democracy and will be punished as such," the judge said.

Reffitt suggested that his fiery rhetoric from prison was hyperbole necessary to raise money to support his family.

"I'm on the street if I don't say something that would garner money for them," he said.

Defense attorney Clinton Broden asked for Reffitt to be sentenced to no more than two years in prison. Broden noted that Reffitt didn't assault any law enforcement officers or enter the Capitol building. He suggested in court filings that his client was essentially radicalized by Trump while unemployed but did not harm anyone during the Capitol siege and never even entered the building.

Broden said Reffitt's father physically abused him as a child and Reffitt became depressed and suicidal after losing his job in the oil industry in 2019. While unemployed, Reffitt began closely following politics for the first time and and felt that Trump was "speaking to him," court records show.

Videos captured the confrontation between outnumbered Capitol police officers and a mob of people, including Reffitt, who approached them on the west side of the Capitol.

Reffitt was armed with a Smith & Wesson pistol in a holster on his waist, carrying zip-tie handcuffs and wearing body armor and a helmet equipped with a video camera when he advanced on the officers, according to prosecutors. He retreated after an officer pepper sprayed him in the face, but he waved on other rioters who ultimately breached the building, prosecutors said.

Reffitt didn't testify at his trial before jurors convicted him in March of all five counts in his indictment. The jury found him guilty of obstructing Congress' joint session, of interfering with police officers outside the Capitol and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement.

Reffitt's 19-year-old son, Jackson, testified that his father told him and his sister, then 16, that they would be traitors if they reported him to authorities and warned them that "traitors get shot."

Guy Reffitt was a member of the Texas Three Percenters militia group, according to prosecutors. Those who identify as Three Percenters believe "a small force with a just cause can overthrow a government if armed and prepared," prosecutors said. The term, also referred to as "III%ers" or "threepers," is based on the myth that only 3% of American colonists fought against the British during the American Revolution. Many independent militias incorporate it into their names.

Reffitt lived with his wife and children in Wylie, Texas, a Dallas suburb.

Reffitt recruited for the group and claimed to be its "Texas State Intel Officer," court records show.

The Collin County man was one of the first North Texans arrested after the Capitol attack. The FBI took him into custody about two weeks after the Capitol assault. His son turned him in.

Prosecutors said Reffitt recruited members to his militia, formed a licensed security company to secretly arm the militia, ordered bear spray and riot shields, and planned future violence and acts of terrorism.

Leading up to the riot, Reffitt and other militia members talked on the social media site Telegram about taking the Capitol and dragging out lawmakers they viewed as traitors, federal authorities say.

"He specifically targeted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell," Nestler said in a court filing.

Prosecutors said Reffitt took part in a group chat in December 2020 with over 60 members, including fellow Texas Three Percenter militia members, during which he declared his plan to travel to Washington. "The legislative branch has committed treason," he allegedly wrote.

Reffitt performed vetting for his statewide militia, hosted gatherings at his house and was close with the leader, Nestler said.

The day before the uprising, Reffitt and another Texas Three Percenter, Rocky Hardie, drove more than 20 hours to Washington with AR-15 rifles and pistols.

Hardie later testified against Reffitt. During the drive, Reffitt talked to Hardie about dragging "those people" out of the Capitol "by their ankles" and installing a new government, authorities said.

The morning of Jan. 6, Reffitt described his plans for the day: "do the recon and then come back for weapons hot." He spoke of a "rendezvous point," and announced intentions to the crowd of Trump supporters at the Ellipse, where Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally was held. His words were captured on his helmet cam, court records show.

"I didn't come here to play games. I am taking the Capitol with everybody (expletive) else. We are all going to drag those (expletive), kicking and screaming. I just want to see Pelosi's head hit every (expletive) stair on the way out ... and Mitch McConnell, too. (Expletive) 'em all."

Reffitt continued to broadcast his plans to those around him.

"I like (Texas Sen.) Ted Cruz. He's still a g*****n politician. They are all coming out. We'll start over."

As the mob approached the Capitol, Reffitt climbed the stairs alone. Police fired nonlethal rounds at him that bounced off his body armor with no effect. His advance was halted only by pepper spray. In his later account at a militia meeting, Reffitt reportedly said, "Nobody was moving forward until I climbed up that banister." He said he kept shouting for the crowd to "Go forward" and "Take the House."

Prosecutors said Reffitt "opened the door" for the mob and gave them encouragement to advance. With the officers distracted by Reffitt, other rioters -- inspired by his efforts -- swarmed the building, overwhelming police, Nestler said in a filing.

More than 840 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Over 340 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. More than 220 have been sentenced, with nearly half of them receiving terms of imprisonment. Approximately 150 others have trial dates stretching into 2023.

Reffitt is one of seven Capitol riot defendants to get a jury trial so far. Jurors have unanimously convicted all seven of them on all counts in their respective indictments.

"And you'll find out that I had every constitutional right to carry a weapon and take over the Congress, as we tried to do. We went in, they scurried like rats and hid," Reffitt, according to court records. "There'll be days your whole life when ... you'll know that your father was there when an epic historical thing happened in this country. And guess what? I'm not done yet. I got a lot more to do. That's the beginning."

Reffitt remained defiant before and after his trial and showed no hint of remorse, authorities said.

"He proclaimed that his trial would be the 'beginning of what could make or break this nation' and that it would 'be for the heart and soul of The Republic,'" Nestler wrote.

After his conviction, Reffitt claimed in a letter posted to Twitter that he was a martyr and encouraged others to continue the fight. He later called the jurors in his trial "biased" and also criticized the judge.

As recently as June 17, Reffitt wrote on a website to his fellow "Patriots," urging them to "hold the line."

And he told a reporter after his trial that the Capitol riot was "staged" and that he had been entrapped, Nestler said.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Kunzelman of The Associated Press and Kevin Krause of The Dallas Morning News (TNS).