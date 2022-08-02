Judge cranks 43rd home run in Yankees’ victory

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 43rd home run, Jose Trevino had his first multihomer game and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 Monday night in a series opener between teams bulking up for the postseason.

Anthony Rizzo started the onslaught with a three-run homer in the first inning, and New York clinched its 31st consecutive winning record at home (41-13), second only to its big league standard of 47 in row from 1918-64. The Yankees are 70-34, the first team to reach 70 wins this year.

Before the game, the Yankees acquired starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from Oakland, three days after Seattle obtained Luis Castillo, perhaps the best available starter on the trade market. Castillo is lined up to start the series finale on Wednesday against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

Rizzo put the Yankees ahead in the first with a three-run homer off Marco Gonzales (6-11). The drive over the Yankees' bullpen in right was Rizzo's fourth homer in six games and raised his season total to 26 along with 65 RBI.

After Kyle Lewis' solo homer in the second against Domingo German (1-1), Judge hit a two-run drive in the bottom half. Judge also leads the majors with 93 RBI.

Trevino homered in the fourth and added a drive into Monument Park in the eighth against Ryan Borucki. The first-time All-Star has hit nine homers this year, matching his total in four previous big league seasons, and set a career high with 32 RBI.

Seattle has lost seven of 11 since heading into the All-Star break on a 14-game winning streak.

Adam Frazier hit a run-scoring single in the fourth off German, who won for the first time in three starts since coming off the injured list. He allowed two runs and six hits in five innings with three walks and a strikeout.

With Alex Rodriguez seated behind home plate, Judge hit a 420-foot drive, sending a first-pitch 87.4 mph fastball into the visiting bullpen in left field,

Judge is on pace for 67 homers, six more than the Yankees record set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge reached 43 homers in his 101st game and New York's 104th game while Maris hit his 43rd in his 114th game and the Yankees' 115th on Aug. 12, 1961.

ORIOLES 7, RANGERS 2 Cedric Mullins homered leading off Baltimore's first game without Trey Mancini, Anthony Santander extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single and the Orioles matched their 2021 win total with a victory over the Texas Rangers. Hours after the Orioles traded their longest-tenured player and fan favorite, with Mancini going to Houston in a three-team deal, they won their 52nd game to get back over .500 and within 2 1/2 games of the American League's final wild card spot. Baltimore was 52-110 last season.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 3 (10) Gio Urshela hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the 10th inning and Jose Miranda had three RBI as the Minnesota Twins came back to beat the Detroit Tigers and maintain their one-game lead in the AL Central. Miranda hit a tying, two-run single in the eighth, long after Tigers starter Tarik Skubal was pulled following five scoreless innings with left arm fatigue.

RED SOX 3, ASTROS 2 Jarren Duran homered and drove in a career-high three RBI, and the Boston Red Sox overcame sloppy fielding early for a victory over Houston. The 25-year-old Duran got the Red Sox on the board in the third inning when he drove in a run with a ground-rule double. Nathan Eovaldi (5-3) allowed four hits and no earned runs with 6 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings to get his first win since June 8.

ROYALS 2, WHITE SOX 1 Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield hit solo home runs, Daniel Lynch took a shutout into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list and the Kansas City Royals edged the Chicago White Sox. Perez launched a monster blast for the second straight game and his third homer in four contests after missing 31 games with a left thumb injury and surgery.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 3, MARLINS 1 Rookie Hunter Greene won for the first time in nearly two months, allowing one hit in six scoreless innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds over the reeling Miami Marlins. Albert Almora Jr. had three hits, including two doubles, in his first game off the injured list. Joey Votto walked twice and singled for the Reds, who won their third in a row as they began a four-city, 10-game trip.

METS 7, NATIONALS 3 Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor homered, Max Scherzer defeated his former team, and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals for their seventh consecutive victory on the eve of ace Jacob deGrom's season debut. Washington slugger Juan Soto homered off Scherzer in what could be his final game with the Nationals.

INTERLEAGUE

GUARDIANS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Amed Rosario homered early and hit an RBI single in the 11th inning for his third hit of the game, giving the Cleveland Guardians a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rosario hit a line drive past a diving Christian Walker at first base and into right field to score rookie Will Benson from third. Rosario and Owen Miller each hit a two-run home run for Cleveland.

New York Yankees' Jose Trevino runs the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Seattle Mariners' Ryan Borucki pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu (26) looks on as Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates with Aaron Judge after Rizzo hit a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, celebrates with teammate DJ LeMahieu after a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures to teammates after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman pitches during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

