Lake City woman wins $2M from Friday Mega Millions drawing

A Lake City woman won $2 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing after buying a lottery ticket in Jonesboro, according to lottery officials.

While someone in Illinois won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions, Judy Dudley purchased a winning ticket from a Kum & Go while taking her mom to the chiropractor, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Dudley’s ticket won the Friday night drawing of the Mega Millions game, making her one of over 80,000 Arkansans who won a prize ranging from $2 to $2 million dollars, said lottery officials.

“The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67. Judy matched all five white balls, but not the Megaball number 14. However, because she purchased the $1 Megaplier, which was 2 for that drawing, she doubled her prize to $2 million,” said the release.

Dudley is the 89th person to win one million dollars or more from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, according to the release.

Lottery officials said the Kum & Go, located at 4810 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro, will receive $20,000 because the retailer makes a one percent commission for selling the winning ticket.

The tickets sold in Arkansas for Friday night’s drawing won a total of $2,478,154, according to lottery officials.

“One player from Harrison won $10,000 by matching four white balls plus the Megaball. Thirty-five winners won $1,000 by matching four white balls, then doubling their $500 prize by buying the Megaplier,” said the release.

Tickets winning more than $500 were purchased in over 20 cities in Arkansas, including Hot Springs Village, Fort Smith, Clarksville, Batesville, Bryant, Lonoke, Jonesboro, Gassville, Cave City, Bald Knob, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Sherwood.