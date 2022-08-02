Lavaca man becomes his own counsel in federal health care fraud case

FORT SMITH --A River Valley man charged with more than a dozen federal crimes has been granted permission to represent himself in court.

U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes granted Billy Joe Taylor's motion for self-representation July 26, according to court records.

Ken Osborne, who the court appointed to represent Taylor April 15, will serve as standby counsel going forward, according to the judge's order. Although Osborne may help Taylor in complying with basic rules of court protocol and procedure such as introducing evidence, objecting to testimony and completing routine tasks. Taylor will control the organization and content of his defense and may use or reject Osborne's advice as he sees fit.

Osborne will also stay current on the case in the event the court orders him to take over Taylor's representation, the order states.

Taylor, 43, of Lavaca pleaded not guilty Nov. 23 to 16 charges of health care fraud and one charge of money laundering after being indicted Nov. 2. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark E. Ford said Taylor faces up to 10 years in prison for each count if found guilty, as well as fines.

Taylor was released May 26, 2021 on a $100,000 secured bond with conditions, according to court records. However, Ford ordered Dec. 20 that Taylor's bond be revoked and Taylor be remanded to U.S. Marshals Service custody after finding he violated these conditions. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville.

Taylor's motion for self-representation states a "revolving carousel of counsel" has represented him in this case.

Osborne requested the trial be continued for another six months June 24 citing the "voluminous" evidence to be reviewed, according to court records. Holmes signed an order afterward resetting the trial from Sept. 12 to Feb. 13 in Fort Smith.