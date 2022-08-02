Blood is on his hands

Tom Cotton with 40 GOP senators voted against the veterans health bill on July 27, defeating it 55-42 (filibuster rules). In June, Cotton voted in favor of the exact same bill, which passed 84-14. The bill passed in the House 342-88.

Cotton has turned his back on the same combat veterans he served with as they fight cancer from exposure to toxic burn pits. Some veterans will die while Cotton and GOP senators play partisan politics. Go online and watch these GOP senators fist-bump each other after defeating the veterans health-care bill.

Either give these combat veterans Cotton's golden congressional health-care package or give Cotton these combat veterans' substandard health-care package. Blood is on your hands, Tom Cotton. You can't shame the shameless.

JOE SEAMAN

Lakeview

Hearing isn't a trial

As has been pointed out by members of the Jan. 6 committee, it is not conducted as would be a trial. Sen. Tom Cotton, along with the editors of this paper, surely are not ignorant enough to not understand this. Presuming that is the case, his criticism--along with that of the editors--of the committee must reflect a pro-Trump bias.

But if cross-examination was done, what questions would have been asked? Mr. Bowers, can you give a positive interpretation on Trump asking you to violate your oath of office and change the outcome of the Arizona election illegally? Ms. Hutchinson, did you hear anyone in the White House say that Trump determined to end the actions of the mob on Jan. 6 prior to the tweet issued at about 4:15 p.m.? Mr. Cipollone, what actions did Trump take to dampen down the violence of the mob on Jan. 6? Mr. Miller, did Trump issue orders for the National Guard to be deployed to help restore order in the Capitol on Jan. 6? The answers to such questions would not redound to Trump's credit.

Perhaps Cotton and the editors could suggest questions and answers that would have shown Trump in a better light. But it is hard to imagine how any questions could have been asked that would alter the fact, as stated by the editor, that "these hearings have made the former president look simply awful."

BILL MOUROT

Little Rock

Seeing with own eyes

We ask people to have faith and believe things that are unseen and unproven. Yet we refuse to believe, even deny, what we see with our own eyes. And then we wonder why people don't take us seriously when we tell them that we know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that we are on the only path that leads to heaven. We are truly an exceptional people.

RANDY BLAKEY

Cabot

If a Democrat wins ...

Every now and then a letter to the editor extols the importance of keeping the Electoral College in place. It will be interesting to see those writers change their minds when a Democrat candidate wins by that process.

JOHN P. CAMPBELL

Little Rock

Inaccurate assertions

Joe Biden (and it seems his entire cadre of advisers and the American press) has a deeply estranged relationship with the truth. He told us falsehoods such as he was a moderate and would unite us, the Afghanistan withdrawal was a success, if you are vaccinated and boosted you cannot be infected with covid, inflation will be transitory, we are not in a recession (regardless of how economists have defined it for many decades; they are simply incorrect), his economic policies are working, and many more demonstrably inaccurate assertions. Many of his own Cabinet members are embarrassingly wrong. The Department of Homeland Security secretary says the southern border is secure. Biden's treasury secretary had to admit she was wrong on the mantra that inflation was transitory. Biden tells us his transformation of America is a good thing even as it cripples our economy. The left-leaning press enables it all with corroboration.

Given that, I was interested as I read Jerry Henderson's letter which was titled "On truth and integrity." He did a fine job with such limited space in summarizing Vladimir Putin's transformation of Russia. But it was the fourth paragraph before I understood he was not referring to Biden as an American leader analogous to Putin.

It seems comments critical of Biden's transformation are often censored on social media. This letter may not be printed. Spending billions on immature green technology must be questioned, not covered up. Countries across the globe have rushed into this transformation and are quickly moving away from it. France is building nuclear plants. We need honesty and transparency about Biden's transformation, not political slogans. And we must not sell our strategic oil reserves to communist China.

MICHAEL SANDERS

Little Rock

It really is a shame

With each Perspective Sunday column Philip Martin pens, I tell my wife, "That's one of the best newspaper columns I've ever read."

His latest, on the importance of teachers in shaping our society, is timely. What a shame our state representatives/senators don't agree--by not giving significant pay raises to this vastly underappreciated profession.

It's also a shame that readers voicing contempt for the Jan 6. committee are getting their info on the proceedings from sources like Fox "News," and not from watching the committee hearings. They might be surprised to learn those testifying are almost all well-known Trump supporters who volunteered to appear. The few that contradict these narratives--a form of cross-examination--aren't willing to do so under oath.

JIM KREUZ

Fort Smith