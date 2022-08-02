Little Rock man sentenced to 25 years for manslaughter

A 41-year-old Little Rock man whose murder conviction was overturned on appeal has accepted a 25-year prison sentence for manslaughter.

Sentencing papers filed Friday show Jose Martin Gonzales pleaded no contest to manslaughter in exchange for the 25-year prison sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen Whatley.

Accused of strangling girlfriend Naomi Estrada, 36, to death in July 2017, Gonzales was charged with capital murder but jurors at his December 2018 trial reduced the charge to second-degree murder and imposed a 55-year prison sentence.

Gonzales' conviction was overturned by the Arkansas Court of Appeals a year later in a ruling that said jurors were wrongly allowed to hear testimony from his former girlfriend and mother of his children, Mary Wooten, about how Gonzales had repeatedly choked her to the point of unconsciousness during their relationship. The high court found Wooten's testimony did more to make Gonzales look bad than it did to prove he might have killed Estrada.

Estrada, a mother of two, was killed over the Independence Day weekend 2017, a few weeks after starting to date Gonzales who was homeless and had been walking Little Rock streets barefooted.

Estrada's naked body was found under a box in the basement of the family home two days after she left the house under mysterious circumstances, after receiving a phone call. Estrada talked to her mother over the phone the next day but did not fulfill a promise to pick the older woman up from work.

The marks on Estrada's neck indicated she'd been choked with some instrument, likely a belt found next to her body that had her hair embedded in the buckle. But medical evidence showed her killer had likely finished the job by hand.

Gonzales had fled the residence by the time Estrada's body was found when Estrada's mother had accused him of having something to do with her daughter's disappearance.

Gonzales had told her family that Estrada was asleep in her room, but when relatives found it empty and challenged Gonzales he had some sort of emotional breakdown, according to testimony.

Gonzales babbled something about going for a walk in the woods with Estrada to find some clothes he'd stashed and said something about sex, then said Estrada had left the house on foot with a stranger to go and buy marijuana.

Gonzales fled the home a short time later, taking the family car. The silver four-door Kia Forte was found a couple of days after his arrest in the parking lot of Eagle Rock Church, 1600 W. 34th St., in Little Rock with a flat tire.

With prior convictions for injury to a child in Texas and robbery in Arkansas, Gonzales did not testify at trial.