• Pat Carroll, Emmy-winner for "Caesar's Hour" and the voice Ursula in "The Little Mermaid," has died at 95. Her daughter Kerry Karsian, a casting agent, said Carroll died Saturday at her home in Cape Cod, Mass. Her other daughter Tara Karsian wrote on Instagram that they want everyone to "honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything." Carroll was born in 1927 in Shreveport. Her family moved to Los Angeles when she was 5 years old. Her first film role came in 1948 in "Hometown Girl" but she found her stride in television. She won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series "Caesar's Hour" in 1956. She was Bunny Halper on "The Danny Thomas Show" from 1961 through 1964. Carroll played one of the wicked stepsisters in the 1965 television production of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" with Lesley Ann Warren. Carroll also won a Grammy in 1980 for the recording of her one woman show "Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein, Gertrude Stein." A new generation would come to know her voice thanks to Disney's "The Little Mermaid" released in 1989. Carroll said Ursula was one of her favorite roles. She said she saw her as an "Ex-Shakespearean actress who now sold cars." She got the chance to reprise the role in several "Little Mermaid" sequels, spinoffs and theme park rides.

• A case involving a sexual assault allegation against Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis in Italy has been dismissed, according to reports. Haggis, 69, was arrested June 19 after being accused of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman, then leaving her at a Brindisi airport despite her "precarious physical and psychological conditions." Haggis' lawyer denied the allegation. An Italian court said last week there aren't grounds for an investigation to move forward, Variety reported citing Italian media. "After viewing the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the District Court of Lecce, an appellate court with three judges, unanimously rejected a prosecutor's appeal to have Haggis' house arrest reinstated," lawyer Michele Laforgia, who represents Haggis, said Saturday. Haggis was released from his hotel-room detainment in Italy more than two weeks after his arrest. Haggis wrote and produced "Million Dollar Baby," which won the Oscar for best picture in 2004. The next year, "Crash" -- which Haggis directed, co-wrote and produced -- won the Oscars for best picture and best original screenplay.