Walmart, rapper

in logo settlement

Walmart Inc. and rapper Kanye West have settled their trademark dispute over the logo for his Yeezy LLC fashion brand.

A Walmart spokesman said Monday that the case was settled several months ago, and that the terms of the settlement were confidential.

Yeezy's application, filed Jan. 3, 2020, with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, described the logo as a "sun with rays and depicted an eight-pronged pattern around an empty circular center." Walmart argued the logo too closely resembled the bright yellow "spark" it has used for at least 15 years.

Walmart filed an amended complaint in September, claiming that Yeezy's logo could cause consumers to think its merchandise was affiliated with the retailer, causing "damage and injury" to Walmart.

Many of the items on which Yeezy planned to use its mark resembled those sold by Walmart, the retailer said.

Yeezy recently applied for a new logo to be used on apparel. A July 2022 filing describes it as two concentric circles, with the inner circle plain and the outer circle "fluted."

-- Serenah McKay

Big tech firms back

affirmative action

Alphabet's Google, Meta and Apple are among nearly 70 companies filing a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of affirmative action programs being challenged at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

The brief filed Monday argues corporate diversity, equity and inclusion efforts "depend on university admissions programs that lead to graduates educated in racially and ethnically diverse environments."

"Only in this way can America produce a pipeline of highly qualified future workers and business leaders prepared to meet the needs of the modern economy and workforce," the brief said. The cases are the first on affirmative action to come before the justices since conservatives gained a 6-3 majority.

In the latest cases, Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, claim affirmative action hurts white applicants and also amounts to an "anti-Asian penalty."

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

State index ends

at 793.51, up 1.61

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 793.51, up 1.61.

"A quiet Monday for stocks as investors weigh last week's move and comments by the Federal Reserve, combined with data showing slower growth in the manufacturing sector [that] could mean that aggressive tightening is starting to slow economic growth," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.