Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Brett Presley, 28, 6 W. Huntington Place in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Presley was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Dylan Braundoor, 20, of 214 W. Micheltorena St. in Santa Barbara, Calif., was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Braundoor was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Rogers

• Jose Vega-Gallardo, 25, 514 N. Eighth St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Vega-Gallardo was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.