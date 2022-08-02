NWA Naturals Homestand

Today's game

NW Arkansas Naturals VS. TULSA DRILLERS

When 7:05 p.m.

Where Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

Pitchers NWA -- TBD. Tulsa -- TBD

Homestand schedule

TODAY vs. Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Tulsa, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

This week's promotions

TODAY It's Military Appreciation Night as the Naturals will honor those who've served in the U.S. military. Current and former members of the military can receive $6 tickets by showing a valid ID at the ticket office. ... Arvest customers can get $5 Dugout Premium tickets by showing proof at the ticket office. The discount is for immediate family with a six-ticket limit. ... Fans can enjoy $1 brats.

WEDNESDAY Barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6. ... Fans can play baseball bingo and win prizes.

THURSDAY The Naturals will play as Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas as part of Minor League Baseball's Fun Cup initiative. ... It's Thirsty Thursday. Fans can enjoy $2 Keystone Light beers. Two dollar bags of peanuts, $1 mozzarella sticks and $1 small Coca-Cola fountain drinks are also available.

FRIDAY The Naturals will again play as Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas. ... It's Fireworks Friday, featuring a postgame display. ... Fans can enjoy happy hour drink specials from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, and barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6.

SATURDAY The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Andrew Benintendi bobblehead. The former Arkansas star will be depicted in his Kansas City Royals uniform. ... Fans can enjoy happy hour drink specials from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, and barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6.

SUNDAY The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a Youth Strike T-shirt. ... Hot dogs are $1. ... Children 12-and-under will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, 12-ounce Coke fountain drink and cookies. ... Kids can run the bases after the game.

SHORT HOPS After dropping a road series to the Wichita Wind Surge and finishing 8-16 in July, the Naturals look to bounce back in August. They open the month by returning home for a six-game set against the Tulsa Drillers. ... Wichita limited Northwest Arkansas to a total of 19 runs and won the series 4-2. ... Tucker Bradley leads the Naturals with a .307 batting average. ... Robbie Glendinning is tops in homers (16) and RBI (64).

Ticket packages

Home Plate Super Premium Ticket -- $14.75

Dugout Super Premium Ticket -- $13.75 (on day of game)

Dugout Premium Ticket -- $11.75 (on day of game)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket -- $9.75 (on day of game)

Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission -- $8.75 (on day of game)

*Individual tickets $1 off when purchased in advance of game day.

Clear bag policy

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have a clear bag policy at all home events at Arvest Ballpark.

Each ticketed fan is allowed to bring in one (1) clear bag and/or small clutch purse and one (1) clear unopened bottle of water.

The following bags will be permitted at Arvest Ballpark:

-- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

-- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

-- A small clutch purse, no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", the size of the palm of your hand, with or without a handle or strap

All types of bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into the stadium. Childcare items (i.e. diapers) are permitted; however, they must be in an approved clear bag to enter. All bags and purses not meeting the requirements set forth by the clear bag policy will not be permitted to enter the ballpark.

Fans carrying required medical supplies or devices into the stadium are not subject to the clear bag policy but will be required to go through the bag check lines set up near the main gate. The person requiring these must accompany their bag at all times.