NWA outdoor briefs

Fly tyers show skills

A free fly tying demonstration is set for 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

Twelve fly tyers from Bella Vista Fly Tyers and Trout Unlimited will demonstrate how to tie various fishing flies to catch trout and other species. People may drop in at any time from 10 a.m. to noon to see the program.

Cleanup set for Lee Creek

The annual Lee Creek Cleanup hosted by Devil's Den State Park will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10. Volunteers should meet at the horse camp pavilion on Arkansas 220 on the west end of the park.

Cleanup area is from the park to the Arkansas 220 bridge. Lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the horse camp pavilion. Prize drawings will be from noon to 1 p.m.

Contact Terry Anderson, park interpreter, (479) 761-3823, terry.anderson@arkansas.gov for more information.

Frakes top Elite anglers

Nick Frakes won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held at Beaver Lake on July 16. His five-fish tournament limit weighed 18.13 pounds.

David Louks placed second with five bass at 16.04 pounds. Steven Meador was third with five bass at 16.01 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass unless noted, were: fourth, Jeremy Bowman, 15.75 (he had big bass at 5.53); fifth Mike White (four bass) 13.78 pounds; sixth Travis Fox, 13.28; seventh, Keith Brashers, 12.24; eighth, Curt Clark, 11.25; ninth, Justin Glenn, 11.16; 10th, Jared Gobel, 11.03.

Typical summertime lures such as buzz baits, jig and pigs and plastic worms on a drop-shot rig accounted for most of the fish, said James Whittle, tournament director.

Cash in on striper tags

Tagged striped bass have been released into Beaver Lake as part of an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission striped bass study. Anglers catching a tagged striper may redeem the tag for a $100 reward.

Clip the tag off close to the fish and call 479-295-3765 and report the tag number, whether the fish was harvested or released, date caught, length of the fish and where in the lake it was caught. Tags can be mailed or returned to the Game and Fish Northwest Arkansas fisheries office, 2805 W. Oak St., Rogers, Ark. 72758.

River documentary online

The Ozark Society has released the documentary film "First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure" to mark the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River's official designation as America's first national river.

The film, which was produced by the Ozark Society, explores the river's conservation history as well as contemporary issues facing Buffalo National River. It is available for free public streaming on the Ozark Society website, www.ozarksociety.net.

The 53-minute film highlights activities in the 1960s to protect the Buffalo from plans by the Army Corps of Engineers to build two dams on the waterway.