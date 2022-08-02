Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Kyler Murray has covid

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for covid-19. The two-time Pro Bowl selection tested positive on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that Murray was experiencing "minor" symptoms. The coach added that Murray will miss a minimum of five days unless he tests negative before that time. Kingsbury said no other players had tested positive during camp. The positive test continues an eventful few weeks for Murray, who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal in July. He then dealt with the fallout from a unique "independent study" addendum in that contract mandating film study, and had an impromptu media availability where he passionately defended his work ethic. The team eventually dropped the addendum from the contract.

Carroll tests positive

Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for covid-19, the team announced on Monday. The Seahawks issued a statement about an hour before their fifth training camp practice started. The team said Carroll -- who is fully vaccinated -- tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms and is remaining at home. Carroll intends on participating in team meetings virtually until he is cleared to rejoin the team. Carroll is the oldest coach in the league and will turn 71 in mid-September. He was a major proponent of covid-19 vaccinations and took pride in the Seahawks making it through the 2020 season without a player testing positive during the season. The team did not say who would run practices while Carroll is away. The Seahawks are scheduled to hold a mock game at Lumen Field on Saturday and that would be the earliest Carroll could rejoin the team.

BASEBALL

Riley, Braves OK new deal

All-Star third baseman Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves agreed Monday to a $212 million, 10-year contract that starts in 2023, the most lucrative deal in team history and a surprise given he had three additional seasons under club control. The deal with the 25-year-old is Major League Baseball's 25th for $200 million or more. It includes a $20 million club option for 2033 with no buyout, which could make the agreement worth $232 million over 11 seasons. Riley hit .423 with 11 homers, 25 RBI and 21 runs in July. His 26 extra-base hits in July were the most by a Braves player in any month, passing Hall of Famer Hank Aaron's previous record set in July 1961. Riley is earning $3.95 million this year after losing in arbitration. He would have been eligible for arbitration ahead of the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons, then could have become a free agent. He will make $15 million in 2023, $21 million in 2024, and $22 million in each remaining year of the deal. Riley, who is hitting .301, began Monday fourth in the majors with 29 home runs, and has 68 RBI and a .964 OPS in 101 games.

Astros make trades

The Houston Astros acquired first baseman Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-team trade Monday, and then added catcher Christian Vazquez in a deal with the Boston Red Sox. Houston moved outfielder Jose Siri to the Tampa Bay Rays in the trade that netted Mancini. The AL West-leading Astros were in the market for a first baseman with Yuli Gurriel struggling this season. The 38-year-old Gurriel hit .319 to win the American League batting title in 2021, but has hit just .243 with 7 homers and 28 RBI this year. The Astros also needed depth at catcher with Jason Castro, the backup to Martin Maldonado, out with a knee injury and rookie Korey Lee filling in. Maldonado has been credited for aiding the success of Houston's mostly young pitching staff, but he's hitting just .173 this season, making Vazquez a significant upgrade offensively. Vazquez, 31, is hitting .282 with 8 homers and 42 RBI this season. In an eight-year career with the Red Sox, he has batted .262 with 54 homers and 266 RBI.

Royals deal for Weaver

The Kansas City Royals traded third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Luke Weaver in the second minor move made by Kansas City on Monday to add organizational pitching depth. Earlier in the day, the Royals sent cash to the Seattle Mariners for left-hander Anthony Misiewicz. The 26-year-old Rivera was hitting .237 with 6 homers and 22 RBI in 63 games for the Royals this season. But he was mostly used as a backup in Kansas City, and his trade could mean a move back to third base for Bobby Witt Jr. and more time in the lineup at shortstop for rookie Maikel Garcia. Weaver is 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA for Arizona this season. He has a 4.76 ERA across parts of seven big league seasons.

Arizona pitcher breaks hand

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-hander Caleb Smith on the 15-day injured list Monday with a fracture of his non-pitching hand. Smith injured his hand in frustration after allowing 2 runs and 3 hits in 2 innings of relief against Atlanta on Saturday. The injury occurred after he was removed from the game. Manager Torey Lovullo doesn't know if Smith will have surgery or how long he'll be sidelined.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches teammates during the NFL football team's training camp Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Murray was given the day off from practice. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

