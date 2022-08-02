100 years ago

Aug. 2, 1922

SEARCY --The Searcy Rose Bud Road Company met yesterday in the Searcy Chamber of Commerce office to perfect plans for building good dirt road from this place to Rose Bud, one of the most important inland towns in White County. Funds are to be raised by private subscription in the townships through which this road runs, a distance of about 25 miles. Free labor also is to be obtained.

50 years ago

Aug. 2, 1972

• Arkansas at long last has a state creed, Governor Bumpers disclosed Tuesday. It was selected by a "Creed Selection Committee" after a contest. State Representative Roscoe D. Brown of Jonesboro has sponsored a resolution by the state House of Representatives requiring a state creed. Brown was present for the governor's announcement. "A creed is no better than the practice of it," Brown said. The creed is: "I believe in Arkansas as a land of opportunity and promise. I believe in the rich heritage of Arkansas, and I honor the men and women who created this heritage. I believe in the youth of Arkansas who will build our future. I am proud of my state. I will uphold its Constitution, obey its laws, and work for the good of all its citizens."

25 years ago

Aug. 2, 1997

• Stricter regulation of food stamp eligibility begins today in Arkansas for people convicted of selling or manufacturing drugs. The changes are part of the Transitional Employment Assistance Act, approved by the Legislature last session. The new rule on drug convictions covers only people convicted after July 1, 1997. They would forfeit eligibility upon conviction. ... Roy Kindle, assistant director of the state County Operations Division of the Department of Human Services, said he doesn't anticipate the new regulations will affect many Arkansas families. ... State officials won't conduct criminal background checks when reviewing food stamp recipients, but if state officials learn that a recipient lied about his criminal history, criminal charges can be filed. During the legislative session, critics of the drug provision said that children would suffer needlessly because of their parents' actions, which often are due to a drug addiction. Some legislators said they viewed the regulation as one more way to discourage drug use.

10 years ago

Aug. 2, 2012

• A former Phillips County law enforcement officer who in January was the first of five indicted officers to plead guilty in a federal corruption case was given a slight break when sentenced Wednesday to 14 months in prison. Robert "Bam Bam" Rogers' extortion charge stemmed from his stint as a Helena-West Helena police officer, a job he held after being forced to resign in August 2007 from the Phillips County sheriff's office for stealing gasoline. He had negotiated a 16-month sentence at the time he pleaded guilty, admitting that on Sept. 13, 2011, he accepted $500 to follow a drug dealer across the city on his police motorcycle and to protect the dealer from being stopped by other officers while transporting illegal drugs. The "dealer" was actually working as an informant for the FBI. Rogers also admitted that a day earlier, he talked to the man on the phone, not knowing that FBI agents were listening, and discussed a previous occasion when he had referred the source to another officer to provide an escort. Because he has provided "substantial assistance" to the FBI to further a large investigation known as Delta Blues, Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters asked U.S. District Judge James Moody to reduce Rogers' sentence by two months. Moody agreed. Because Rogers has already been jailed for nearly 10 months, since his arrest last October, that leaves him with four months more to serve. ... Altogether, the FBI-led investigation into drug-trafficking and police corruption in the Arkansas Delta resulted in the indictment of about 70 people in seven related indictments.