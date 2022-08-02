Parks panel supports waiving fees at Lake Sequoyah in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city may soon waive fees for boating and fishing at Lake Sequoyah.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board voted 8-0 Monday to recommend the city waive the fees. The proposal will go to the City Council at a later date.

Lake Sequoyah, at the southern edge of the city, is one of three lakes the city's parks department manages. The other two are Lake Fayetteville at the northeast part of town and Lake Wilson at the southern part of town.

People who want to boat or fish at Lake Sequoyah have to pay fees. Fee cost varies. Fishing on a boat for a day costs people 16-64 years old $6, for instance. Fishing only for a day costs $3. There are discounted rates for seniors and veterans and annual rates.

Lake Sequoyah would operate much like Lake Wilson with the fees waived, said Alison Jumper, director of parks, natural resources and cultural affairs for the city. Access to Lake Wilson is open with hours from dawn to dusk. A state fishing license is required, she said.

The marina operator at Lake Sequoyah recently retired, Jumper said. Rather than having an operator who opens and closes the lake, Lake Sequoyah will contract with a concessionaire to operate the bait shop. The city is soliciting bids for a concession operator, she said

It would likely be difficult to find someone to open and close Lake Sequoyah from dawn to dusk, so the parks department is opting for a concession operator instead with more flexible hours, Jumper said. The open model has worked at Lake Wilson, she said.

"I see it as an opportunity to open up fishing for more folks, honestly, if there's not a fee," Jumper said. "That's a barrier to some."

If the city drops the fees, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission could potentially stock the lake with fish and host events, Jumper said. The city makes about $16,000 annually with the fees. Money goes into the city's general fund. The city sells about 2,000 various kinds of permits for Lake Sequoyah per year, she said.

Board member Andrew Brink said he was in favor of streamlining the operation.

"I think it opens up fishing in Fayetteville, and I think there's kind of a need for that," he said. "The more people who can fish, the more who will see the lake."

In other business, the board voted 7-1 to support a developer's request to pay $212,355 in fees, rather than dedicate park land, for a planned development at the site of the 112 Drive-In. Dave Anderson, a Little Rock developer, is in line to purchase the 36-acre site.

A conceptual plan shown to the board for 19.5 of the acres included 195 residential units among mostly duplexes with an 805-seat indoor cinema and 46-stall outdoor movie screen. The plan also showed two commercial buildings at 5,500 square feet apiece for restaurant or retail space, with associated parking.

A proposed quarter-acre privately owned park close to the middle of the development drew the board's attention. Under city code, new residential developments have to either dedicate land for a park or pay a fee instead. Board members supported the developer's request to pay the fee, per guidance from the City Attorney's Office.

Board member Yarri Davis, who cast the no vote, said Underwood Park to the southwest is still undeveloped, and that area of town will need better access to parks as it gets developed over time.

The board noted a general lack of parks in the area and recommended the developer make the quarter-acre park included in the plan bigger. The board's recommendations will go to the Planning Commission upon review of the property's development plans.

"It's good planning for them in the long run, making it a better place for families and making it more desirable and probably slightly more valuable," Davis said.

Board member Doug Walsh from absent from Monday's meeting.

Lake Sequoyah permit fees

Boating/fishing

Ages 16-64: $6 daily/$50 annually

65 and older/veterans: $5 daily/$40 annually

Fishing

Younger than 16 with an adult: Free

Ages 16-64: $3 daily/$30 annually

65 and older/veterans: $2 daily/$20 annually

Nonmotorized boating (canoes, kayaks, paddle boats, inflatables, sailboats)

$3 per person daily

$20 per person annually

Boat docking

Fayetteville residents: $250 annually

Nonresidents: $325 annually

Source: Fayetteville



