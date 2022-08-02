PREP GOLF: Heritage claims Lady Wildcat Invitational; Milligan wins medalist honors

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber senior Lauren Milligan took medalist honors, and Rogers Heritage won the team title in the season-opening Lady Wildcat Invitational golf tournament on Monday at Springdale Country Club.

Milligan shot a 6-over 78 to top the field in the season's first prep golf outing. Heritage's Maggie Nickel was second with an 89, followed by Bentonville West's Madison Bell (90), Heritage's Aubri Martin (91) and Rogers High's Taci McCoy (94).

"Milligan being the medalist today is no surprise," Lady Wildcats first-year Coach Tim Rippy said. "She's been practicing really well and playing in a lot of tournaments this summer. Very proud of her to kind of give us that start to the year where she kind of goes into tournaments expecting to win."

Har-Ber is the two-time defending Class 6A state champion, and Milligan finished 10th in the state tournament last season.

With Nickel and Martin placing in the top four, the Lady War Eagles edged the Lady Wildcats 279-280 in the team standings. Bentonville High (307), Bentonville West (311) and Rogers High (354) rounded out the five-school event.

Rippy is in his first year at the Har-Ber helm, taking over for former coach Tim Ayers, who retired.

"It was a lot of fun," Rippy said of hosting the tournament. "It was challenging at times just because we were hosting. Being my first gig and also having to be the host ... being the host takes quite a bit of time. You don't get to coach your kids as much as you normally would in a regular match. But it was a great experience, and the tournament went well."

Some downpours in the middle of the round might have contributed to higher-than-usual scores, Rippy said.

"They had some tough conditions at times," Rippy said. "They'd put the rain gear on for about 30 minutes, get soaked, then it would warm up again. And then it would come another little shower. It did that about three times during the round. They don't get to practice in that every single day."

Monday's round was also the first time for players and coaches to use a new scoring system app that will allow players and coaches to follow the field hole-by-hole with their smartphone. The scoring app will be used for Class 6A schools this season.