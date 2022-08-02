Public comment sought on Lowell park plans

LOWELL -- Residents can give input on master plans for three public parks across the city.

Planning commissioners discussed the park plans at a meeting Monday evening.

The plans don't require Planning Commission approval, but the city wants everyone to be able comment on the plans, according to Community Development Director Karen Davis. City Council members will eventually consider the plans, Davis said.

The public comment phase began earlier this month and will end Friday.

"We've received lots of good public feedback from this," she said. "If they're all good plans for the park, we'd like to see some amenities that people want put in and have requested."

"The comments will be taken into consideration as final master plans are drafted," she said.

Requests for tennis courts at Kathleen Johnson Memorial Park have been among the most common requests, according to Davis.

Plans for the 100-acre park, located off Bellview Street west of Interstate 49, include interconnected trails and walking loops, ten baseball fields of different sizes, three fields for football or ultimate Frisbee, three soccer fields of different sizes, an inclusive playground, a bicycle skills course, two ponds with fishing piers, a community garden, a splash pad, a lawn, a concessions stand and two parking lots with a total of 900 spots.

The existing Frisbee golf course, farmers market and fire station on park grounds will remain, according to the plans.

Phase one of the original conceptual plans for the park are nearing completion, Davis said. The phase focused on the northeast corner and included a fire station, farmers market area, an inclusive playground, a restroom and a trail connecting to the Razorback Greenway.

The inclusive playground is being installed and should be open by the end of the month, according to Davis.

Zion Church Road and the trail, which will both run along the entire north side of the park, will be completed soon as well, she said.

Nonprofit organization Office of Human Concern will also be located on the southeast corner of the park.

Another nonprofit, NWA Space, plans to build a science center on 20 acres of the land, but first needs to raise the $70 million cost of the project, according to Katherine Auld, founder and board chairwoman.

The section of the land that can be used for the science center will be occupied by football and soccer fields until the nonprofit raises the money, according to Davis.

No contract has been signed between the city and NWA Space, so the terms have not been finalized, she said.

Ward Nail Park is located on 72 acres on the south side of McClure Avenue, east of Old Wire Road.

The plans for Ward Nail Park include a soccer field, two dog parks, four pickleball courts, two basketball courts, a pump track, an amphitheater with grass seating, an inclusive playground, a flowering garden, two open lawns, a picnic area covered by shade sails, a splash pad, a boulder play area, a food truck area, a concessions stand, a community garden, five parking lots, a waterside deck and fishing pier, a Miracle League field and the senior activity center.

The existing pond and BMX dirt track will stay at the park, according to the plans.

The tree canopy in the park will increase significantly later this year, Davis said.

McClure Park is located behind City Hall on about 5 acres on the south side of McClure, west of Bloomington Street.

Plans for the park include two volleyball courts, an inclusive playground, horseshoes, an open play area and sidewalks, according to the plans.

Completing the inclusive playground, which will be used by local schools, is the highest priority at the park, Davis said.

The park will keep the existing baseball field, pavilion and parking lot in addition to relocating its hammock poles.

Comments on the master plans can be sent by email to kdavis@lowellarkansas.gov or by mail to Lowell City Hall, c/o Planning Department, 216 N. Lincoln St.

Rendering of a proposed plan for a Ward Nail Park in Lowell.



Rendering of a proposed plan for McClure Park in Lowell.



