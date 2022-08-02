Rainfall gives Arkansas farmers slight relief, but showers not enough to neutralize drought conditions

Forecasters said Monday that the rain that fell during the last week of July was not enough to negate dry conditions around the state.

"As far as rain goes, some portion of the state really saw nothing this month until three days ago," said Erik Green, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

The widespread rainfall left about 2 to 3 inches across the state with some pockets getting up to 4 inches, Green said.

A tweet from the National Weather Service on Sunday said the rain that fell from the end of the week through the weekend varied throughout Arkansas, with much of the northern and southern portions of the state receiving 2 inches or more. However, the tweet also noted "there have been several places where little to no rain has occurred."

"It sounds like a lot, but when you consider the deficit they were in, it's not even close to filling the deficit," Green said.

On Monday, the National Weather Service posted on Twitter preliminary numbers for July showing Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Harrison were on average warmer and drier than usual.

Little Rock was a little more than 5 degrees warmer on average, meaning it raised more than the other four cities. The city with the largest change in precipitation was Pine Bluff, which saw on average less than an inch of rain in July, dropping more than 2 inches above the average for the month.

"I think you'll see some conditions improve around the state [due to the recent rainfall]," said Green. "But current patterns suggest that we may go back into a period where we don't see any widespread significant rainfall."

Before the rainfall, Baxter, Fulton, Randolph and Sharp Counties were designated as natural disaster areas by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday.

Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass said that before the rain it was extremely hot and dry in the county and that even trees were feeling the effects. He said he was worried about the county's beef cattle farmers.

"They're having to supplement feeding their cattle with hay right now because the grass is dead in pastures," said Pendergrass.

Vic Ford, who is the associate vice president of agriculture and natural resources for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service, said that Baxter County farmers are not the only farmers struggling to feed their cattle.

"You always have to take variation of rainfall into account. We're in dire straights. Cattle farmers could not produce enough hay," said Ford. Grass hasn't grown enough for most farmers to make a second cut to get more hay, he added.

"Beef farmers are selling cattle because they couldn't afford to keep them through winter," said Ford.

Other farmers are struggling too. Ford said fruit and vegetable operations are also being affected.

"Where I am more concerned, there is still a lot of dry land row crops. I don't think unless we get more rain that they'll finish with good production," said Ford, "Believe it or not, this year has been so weird that we've had farmers both harvest and plant soybeans in July."

But Ford said the rain provided some relief to farmers. He said it could allow grass to grow so farmers could make more hay or revitalize their grazing pastures.

Ford said everyone should be aware that the conditions still vary across the state, with the four counties declared natural disasters still in dire situations.

The UA System Division of Agriculture is focusing on teaching farmers how to survive the hot and dry conditions in a way that suits their operation, according to Ford.

"In the future, I am kind of expecting those four counties' conditions to expand to others. Drought doesn't pay attention to county boundaries," said Ford.

Pendergrass said the designation of Baxter County as a place of natural disaster allows farmers to apply for extra help. And, according to Ford, the assistance might help some farmers set up irrigation systems, which are expensive.

"I am glad of that declaration and that they could get some relief. I worry about the farmer's and their stress and mental health," said Ford.

Ford added that farmers are happy for the rainfall but wishing for more of it.

The northern part of the county got about 3 inches of rain while the southern portion of the county received more, according to Pendergrass.

"The rain definitely helps," said Pendergrass. "But looking forward to the future forecasts of August, the burn ban is still in place. There are even less predicted days of rainfall. As much as it helped, it does not lay down the fact that we still have fire dangers."

Deputy State Forester Mike Cutrer said that after the rainfall, a number of burn bans were dropped throughout the state.

"Mostly it is kind of spotty right now and coinciding with rainfall," said Cutrer, " The more rain they had, the quicker they came off."

As of Monday afternoon, more than 20 counties around Arkansas had dropped their burn bans.

Cutrer said that some counties have kept the bans due to future forecasts and also the amount of manpower available to fight fires in each county.

He said some portions of the state will remain at high risk for wildfires.

"Central and southern Arkansas didn't get as much as we would like and it evaporated quickly. If we get more they will come off," said Cutrer. "But, even with rain, we still run the risk of wildfires this time of year. Just be careful with your fires, that's all we ask."

Green said the forecast predicts rising temperatures, but not quite triple digits in upcoming days.

"We will feel what I call the fishbowl effect," said Green, "Where you will walk outside and feel like you're swimming in air."

Green said the moisture and a chance of rain at the end of the week will keep 100 degree days at bay, but Arkansans can expect high heat index values due to humidity.



