Randy Little Jr. signs with UAPB baseball

Watson Chapel High School graduate and former University of Arkansas Rich Mountain right-hander Randy Little Jr. signed a letter of intent with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff for the 2023 season.

Little was an all-state selection at Watson Chapel in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. This past spring, he went 4-1 and retired 38 batters in 34 innings while maintaining a 2.86 earned-run average.

"I chose UAPB because I felt like it would be a great opportunity for me to play with and against great competition to better my skill," Little said in a news release. "I had several offers but UAPB reached out multiple times to make sure I felt wanted and they made sure I was taken care of. Another big bonus is that I will be competing in my hometown in front of family and friends."

Little's brother Brandon, also a pitcher, finished his junior season with the Golden Lions last spring.

The strength program at Rich Mountain, Little said, helped him develop his velocity, and he plans to bring another dependable arm to UAPB.

"I want to help this team be twice the team they were before," he said.

Lady Lions stage basketball camp

A 2.0 Experience Free Basketball Camp hosted by the UAPB women's basketball coaching staff will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the H.O. Clemmons Arena.

The camp is open to young boys and girls going into grades K-12. The goal of the event, women's basketball Coach Dawn Thornton said, is to serve the community.

"As a kid, all I knew was what I wanted," she said. "Thinking about how and what it took to get was not of my concern. It never dawned on me as a kid the sacrifices my parents and grandparents made for me to live out my dream. These sacrifices, financial and time, helped with my development as a basketball player, helped my confidence and self-esteem, and helped me gain exposure on the basketball circuit. I am forever thankful to my circle of support for planting a tree for me. They say what you give will grow. Because my family gave, I was able to grow."

To register: Email dawnthornton@gmail.com.