State applications available for wildfire suppression kits

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications through Sept. 30 for wildfire suppression kits.

The Forestry Division received a U.S. Forest Service grant of $293,600 to provide 89 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments in Arkansas.

In Arkansas, volunteer fire departments are the state's primary partner for wildfire response and suppression, per a Department of Agriculture news release Monday.

The kits will include specialized equipment, such as ten sets of wildfire-resistant coveralls, ten pairs of gloves, two backpack leaf blowers, six leaf rakes, two McLeod rakes and two collapsible backpack water pumps.

Selected rural volunteer fire departments will be notified in October and the kits will be delivered in spring 2023 or as soon as supplies become available.

Almost 600 kits have been distributed since 2014.

Rural volunteer fire departments can apply online at https://bit.ly/3SgZtsV and paper applications will be available upon request.

The applications are scored based on certain criteria, the population of a fire district, the number of square miles covered, the average number of wildfires a department responds to each year and other factors.

For more information on the program, fire departments can visit https://bit.ly/3cXxmPl or contact Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov or (501) 679-3183 with questions.