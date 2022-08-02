FOOTBALL

Hogs' signee Courtney retires

University of Arkansas tight end signee Dax Courtney announced on Monday that he has "medically retired" from playing football.

The 6-6, 220-pounder from Clarendon enrolled early in January along with prep teammate Quincey McAdoo, but he did not participate in spring football while continuing to recover from knee surgery that prevented him from playing his senior year.

"It's with tears in my eyes that I announce ... the sport I've put my heart into for 19 years is now over for me as a player," Courtney posted on social media.

"Football has been my life for as long as I can remember and will always be my number one story piece, but due to countless injuries I have sustained I have to start thinking about life after football."

The Razorbacks have a large tight end room for position coach Dowell Loggains with returning starter Trey Knox backed by juniors Hudson Henry and Nathan Bax, sophomore Collin Sutherland and freshmen Erin Outley and Ty Washington. The Razorbacks also have three four-star commitments -- Shamar Easter, Jaden Hamm and Luke Hasz -- at the position in line for the 2023 signing class.

Arkansas players are scheduled to report for training camp on Thursday and start practice on Friday in advance of the season opener on Sept. 3 against Cincinnati.

-- Tom Murphy

ASU picks up commitment from safety

Safety Jordan Sample announced his commitment to Arkansas State University on Sunday afternoon, giving the Red Wolves a 12th verbal commit in the Class of 2023.

The 6-1, 190-pound native of Missouri City, Texas -- who plays at Fort Bend Marshall High School -- held 10 Division I offers, opting for ASU over the likes of Sun Belt foes Marshall and Texas State as well as Missouri and Wyoming.

Sample is only the second player from Texas in the Red Wolves' 2023 class, joining wideout Chris Dawn Jr. of Mesquite.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

UA men announce High Point transfer

University of Arkansas men's golf Coach Brad McMakin announced the addition of transfer junior Christian Castillo for the upcoming season on Monday.

Castillo, a native of Allen, Texas, played at High Point the last two years, leading the team with a 72.97 scoring average in 2021-22.

The 6-3, 210-pounder made school history at High Point in July by becoming the first Panther to qualify for an event on either the PGA or Korn Ferry tours by playing his way into the field for the Korn Ferry's TPC Colorado Championship with a 6-under 66 in Berthoud, Colo. He made the cut in the tournament and finished 81st.

Castillo posted team bests with 6 eagles, 84 birdies and with 12 rounds of par or better as a sophomore. He was named Big South Golfer of the Week after firing a final-round 66 at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate.

-- Tom Murphy

Parker qualifies for U.S. Senior Amateur

Denny Parker of El Dorado qualified for the U.S. Senior Amateur on Monday after shooting a 2-over 74 at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

Scott Smith of Hot Springs shot a 4-over 76 and earned first-alternate position at the U.S. Senior Amateur which will be played Aug. 27-Sept. 1 at The Kittansett Club in Marion, Mass.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services