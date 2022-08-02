State tax collections in July beat forecast by $18.2M

Arkansas general revenue collections in July increased by $15.5 million or 2.6% over the same month a year ago to $615.9 million, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported this morning.

These tax collections exceeded the state's forecast for July by $18.2 million or 3%, the finance department said in its monthly revenue report.

The state's sales and use tax collections totaling $272.4 million in July beat the state's forecast by $12.1 million or 4.7% while the state's individual income tax collections totaling $253.1 million for the month beat the state's forecast by $1.4 million or 0.6%.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the amount authorized by the Revenue Stabilization Act. The act distributes general revenue to state-supported programs such as human services, the public schools, colleges and universities and corrections.

The state's net general revenues in July increased by $27.1 million over 5.3% over the same month a year ago to $542 million, which exceeded the state's forecast by $26.6 million or 5.2%.

The state finance department is projecting a $914 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2023, which started July 1. In the fiscal session earlier this year, the General Assembly authorized a general revenue budget of $6.02 billion.

In fiscal 2022 that ended June 30, the state collected a general revenue surplus of $1.628 billion, a record for the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he intends to call a special session of the Legislature starting Aug. 9 to consider tax cuts and funding for school safety grants. He said he doesn't intend to place teacher pay raises on the call for the special session because of the lack of support in the Republican-dominated Legislature for considering teacher raises in the special session.

Democrats in the Legislature and some Republicans have expressed interest, however, in considering teacher pay raises during the special session.