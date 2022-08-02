State Transportation Department plans to extend Arkadelphia Bypass, sets public meeting

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said it plans to extend the Arkadelphia Bypass eastern terminus to Henderson Street.

Transportation Department staff will be at Henderson State University's Garrison Center Grand Ballroom, 1045 McKnight Drive, Arkadelphia, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. today to set up an exhibit of the project for the public to view.

The public can drop by and view the exhibits, ask questions and offer comments. There will be no formal presentation. Community members can visit anytime during the scheduled hours.

The bypass connects U.S. 67 to Arkansas 51 south of Arkadelphia, according to the Transportation Department.

Several planning studies identified the Arkadelphia Central Business District and the east side of the Interstate 30 and Arkansas 51 interchange as areas in the city where safety and mobility are inadequate, the department said.

Final design of the approved bypass' alignment between North 10th Street (U.S. 67) at Pine Street and Arkansas 51 is nearing completion and property acquisition is underway, according to the state agency. Utility relocations and bypass construction work are anticipated to begin by the end of 2022.

"... Clark County requested that the Arkadelphia Bypass be extended another three blocks from Pine Street north on 10th Street to Henderson Street," according to a department summary of the project. "This design modification to widen to three lanes will improve both congestion and safety on this section of roadway."

Traffic data projections indicate that a three-lane facility would be sufficient through the year 2040, according to the agency.

Project information is available online at ArkadelphiaBypass.TransportationPlanroom.com. People can access a public comment form and either submit the form online or print the form and mail it to Garver, Attn: Jon Hetzel, 4701 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72118 or email it to PublicInvolvement@GarverUSA.com.. Comments will be accepted through Aug. 17. Those without internet access can contact Hetzel at (501) 823-0730 or PublicInvolvement@GarverUSA.com.

A Spanish translation is available on the website.

Estimated cost of the project ranges from $20 million to $30 million, according to the department.



