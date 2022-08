1. A shaving device.

2. The Nile, for example.

3. A stick used for measuring lengths.

4. Happen again.

5. A clause that is appended to a legislative bill.

6. A method of detecting distant objects.

7. The vertical pieces of the steps of stairs.

8. Unofficial information that may or may not be true.

9. To direct to a source for help or information.

ANSWERS:

1. Razor

2. River

3. Ruler

4. Recur

5. Rider

6. Radar

7. Riser

8. Rumor

9. Refer