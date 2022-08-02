Surplus deer permits on sale

Nearly 600 leftover deer hunt permits for Arkansas wildlife management areas are available for purchase.

These permits cover youth, modern gun, muzzle-loader and mobility-impaired hunts that did not have enough applicants for the amount of permits available during the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's annual wildlife management area deer permit drawing earlier this month.

Each permit will be sold for $5. A hunter may purchase one permit for each of the remaining management area permit hunts. There is no limit to the number of permits a person may buy.

The leftover permit sale is on a first-come, first-served basis, and the purchase may be made online (www.agfc.com, click "Buy Licenses/Check Game" on the upper right side of the website).

The following permits will be available for purchase:

Mobility-impaired modern gun hunts:

• Freddie Black Choctaw Island management area east unit, Oct. 15-17 -- 40 permits available.

Modern gun hunts:

• Dr. Lester Sitzes III Bois D'Arc management area, Nov. 12-20 -- 46 available.

• U of A Pine Tree demonstration area, Nov. 12-16 -- 99 available.

Muzzle-loader hunts:

• Dr. Lester Sitzes III Bois D'Arc management area, Oct. 15-23 -- 88 available.

• George H. Dunklin Jr. Bayou Meto management area, Oct. 15-19 -- 176 available.

• U of A Pine Tree demonstration area, Oct. 15-19 -- 58 available.

Youth modern gun hunts

• Choctaw Island management area east unit, Nov. 26-27 -- 12 available.

• Greer's Ferry management area, Jan. 7-8 -- 1 available.

• Harold E. Alexander Spring River management area, Nov. 7-8 -- 32 available.

• Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, Jan. 7-8 -- 12 available.

• Shirey Bay Rainey Brake management area, Nov. 5-6 -- 9 available.