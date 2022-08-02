Topgolf's Little Rock venue to be located near I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road, company says

The Little Rock outpost of golf-entertainment venue Topgolf will be located within the Village at Brodie Creek development just north of the intersection of Interstate 430 and Colonel Glenn Road, according to a statement issued Tuesday on behalf of the company.

In an email, spokesman Spencer Stewart of Zeno Group said the final selection of the 13.87-acre lot was done in partnership with real estate firm Colliers.

"Unfortunately, we do not have anticipated timing," Stewart wrote.

On May 4, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced plans to open a Little Rock location that is expected to bring 300 full-time and part-time jobs.

When it opens, the Little Rock location will be Topgolf's second venue in Arkansas. The company currently operates a location in Rogers.











