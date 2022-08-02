Troopers: Man dies in hospital two days after ejected from vehicle

A Brookland man died in the hospital Thursday after he was ejected from his vehicle during a wreck on July 26 in Mississippi County, according to Arkansas State Police.

A preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police stated that at around 5:20 a.m., 26-year-old Zackary Burrier was traveling on Arkansas 140 east of Arkansas 297 when his vehicle veered right, exited the roadway, then re-enter the roadway. His vehicle then traveled across Arkansas 140 and exited the roadway left.

Burrier’s 2008 Ford then rolled over and he was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died on Thursday.

The road was dry and the weather was clear, according to the report.