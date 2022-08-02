UAM sells sponsored seats for fall sports

The University of Arkansas at Monticello athletic department is selling seat sponsorships for the 2022 football and volleyball seasons.

All football fans can reserve a football seat at Convoy Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium for $60 each. Alumni, family and fans can reserve a seat at Steelman Fieldhouse for $100 each, and UAM faculty and staff can secure one for $75 each. Each sponsor will have a name placed on a seat at Steelman, and multiple seats reserved can be dedicated to a family name.

The sponsorships benefit the All-Athletic Performance Center campaign.

All check payments should be made out to UAM PCC, P.O. Box 3499, Monticello, AR 71656. All card payments should be made by contacting Garianna Pace at (870) 460-1157, or by emailing her at paceg@uamont.edu.

Paint the Town Green

UAM Athletics is asking Monticello citizens and business to "Paint the Town Green" on Sept. 10, the date of UAM's first home football game of the season against Oklahoma Baptist University.

The goal, the department says, is to spread Boll Weevil and Cotton Blossom pride throughout the town and surrounding area. Businesses are asked to showcase a sticker out front in support of the 2022-23 UAM athletic season.

Fans are invited to wear green to the football game, which will kick off at 6 p.m. The day is designated as UAM Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day.

Details: Garianna Pace at 460-1157 or paceg@uamont.edu.