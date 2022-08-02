Virgil Miller Jr., appointed to Little Rock’s Ward 1 seat last year, files to run for full term of his own

Little Rock City Director Virgil Miller Jr., who was appointed to the Ward 1 seat on the city board last year, filed election paperwork Monday to run for a full four-year term of his own in the Nov. 8 election, according to the Little Rock city clerk's office.

Members of the city board appointed Miller to the Ward 1 seat Oct. 13 following the death of former City Director Erma Hendrix.

A longtime Ward 1 representative, Hendrix died in office last September at age 91. She was most recently re-elected in 2018, when she defeated eight challengers.

Miller, 69, works as the Community Reinvestment Act director for Arvest Bank Operations.

In an interview last year following his appointment to the city board, Miller said he "absolutely" planned on seeking a full term. The decision to apply for the vacant Ward 1 seat after Hendrix's death represented his first bid for public office.

The city board selected Miller over 19 others who also applied to fill the Ward 1 seat for the remainder of Hendrix's term.

At least two other individuals have said they plan to seek the Ward 1 seat this fall: Loretta Hendrix, the daughter of the late city director who previously announced her intention to run for mayor but later changed her mind, and Kenyon Lowe, chairman of the board of Little Rock's public housing authority.

Ward 1 includes the city's downtown business corridor, the River Market entertainment hub and numerous neighborhoods to the south and west.

According to the city's website, the ward has 28,232 residents. Approximately 71% are Black, 22% are white and 7% are Hispanic.

The November election will be the first opportunity Little Rock voters have to choose individuals to represent geographic wards after the boundaries of each ward were redrawn last year to account for population changes documented by the 2020 census.

The city board voted to adopt the new boundaries last December.

On the ballot in November will be six of the city board's seven seats tied to geographic wards.

Little Rock voters last elected a Ward 4 representative in 2020, when City Director Capi Peck was unopposed.

At that time, the board's three at-large positions were also on the ballot; as a result, the at-large seats as well as the Ward 4 seat will not be contested during the current election cycle.

The city's filing period for local candidates opened Friday. Prospective candidates have until Aug. 19 at noon to submit election paperwork.

City board candidates who win this fall will take office Jan. 1. Races are officially nonpartisan.