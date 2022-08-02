Zebras work out with Williams

Most of the players on Micheal Williams' first Pine Bluff High School football team worked out in gray practice shirts Monday, a sign that a new era in program history was in full swing.

The Zebras held their first day of preseason camp under Williams, a Zebras running back from 1999-2001 who was hired two months ago from the staff at Duncanville (Texas). That gave his new players more than enough time to become acclimated to his high expectations.

"He comes with a lot of energy," senior quarterback Will Howell says. "He comes in, he's a high-intensity guy, he likes to celebrate and he all wants to come together and build on this program and let's get this thing going back to winning."

Through a busy summer, the Zebras have taken to their new man in charge -- and his coaching style.

"More like the intensity and enthusiasticness and everything," senior offensive and defensive tackle Rachon Crutchfield said.

Pine Bluff, which last competed in a state championship game five years ago, has gone four years without a winning record, and the Zebras are trying to right the ship heading into their first season in Class 5A, where they will face off against Watson Chapel and White Hall in conference play after years on the 6A level. They went 2-7 last year under Rod Stinson, bookending the season with wins over Watson Chapel and Sheridan.

The interest is high, so far, with 62 sophomores through seniors turning out for Monday's early-morning drills. Freshmen have been reassigned to Jack Robey Junior High School.

"We didn't have but three kids missing, so it's always a great day when you've got almost everybody to show up," Williams said.

The Zebras endured a common problem across Jefferson County last year, and that's depth. A number of athletes had to play on both offense and defense as they worked to keep their season afloat amid the covid-19 landscape.

"You can't go on offense and then be messing up on defense, and you can't go on defense and be messing up on offense," two-way senior lineman Jorden Fields said. "You've got to be well-balanced."

With a good turnout, Williams is taking this week to see who plays best on which side of the ball.

"What we're trying to do is get one-way players with other guys like during big downs, so we want to get one-way players," he said. "Right now, we're training them up three days both ways, so we can get the basic install in, and after that, we're pretty much going one way. We realize we have to be moving around. If you notice practice today, we're flying all over everything. That's what we're honing in on. We've got to get in shape."

Williams made one revelation concerning personnel -- Howell, who started last season, will share time with junior Landon Holcomb to begin this fall.

"Last year, I didn't play as much, so I just sat back and watched him and everything he did right, as well as everything he did wrong," Holcomb said about learning from Howell. "I just take over from there."

Senior Tyrea Campbell, a running back on offense and safety on defense, likes what he sees on both sides of the ball.

"We've got a lot of new coaches on defense," Campbell said. "Everything is looking good. We're running pretty much the same thing, but we have more younger guys. We're getting used to it."

Pine Bluff will play its scrimmage Aug. 18 at Little Rock Southwest.

First-year Pine Bluff High School football Coach Micheal Williams encourages junior linebacker Chandler Laurent after practice Monday at Jordan Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

