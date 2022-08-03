500 backpacks, food distributed in PB back-to-school giveaway

Pine Bluff school children and families received 500 free backpacks during the back-to-school program conducted by No More Shackles LLC, an outreach ministry derived from House of Bread Deliverance Church.

The seventh annual No More Shackles Youth Explosion was held July 23 at J.C. Jeffries Park.

"Not only was this event about giving out free backpacks filled with school supplies, but families were able to get bags of food, diapers, clothing, and other household items," according to a news release.

Marshell White Foster, founder of No More Shackles and a member of House of Bread, explained that the ultimate goal of this event was to be able to be a blessing to the children in the community.

"The purpose is to allow the children to come out and for at least one day be a child," Foster said. "There are so many children who take on many responsibilities within their households and this event allows them to be a kid without any responsibilities or shackles."

Even though covid-19 is becoming the "norm" for society, hardships still continue within the families, she said.

Before handing out backpacks, Foster waits until she knows that all the children at the event have had a meal to eat.

"I do this intentionally because you'll be amazed at how this free meal will be the only meal some of them will eat for the day," she said.

Foster said she was grateful for Saint Mary Harris, apostle of House of Bread, who for the past seven years helped her make this event successful every time.

"She's a leader who doesn't mind getting dirty, working, or helping others to fulfill their visions God has given them," Foster said. "Without the help of my church family, I wouldn't be able to do this event alone."

Regardless of the heat, they were determined to make sure they served the community.

With school just weeks away, No More Shackles and House of Bread decided it was time to help get the children ready to learn. They reached out and donors came forward with many contributions.

GTL Americas donated $3,000 for backpacks. These were regulation backpacks required by the Pine Bluff School District. World Church Service donated 500 school supplies, enough to fill all the backpacks.

Other donors included Washington Construction ($500); George and Vivian Howard Foundation ($100); Carpenter's Fish Market (10 watermelons); First Ward Living Grace Pantry (a container of watermelons, sweet potatoes, and sodas); and various donations from local members ($1,320).

Lolita Johnson (center) helps a child during the back-to-school event. Families obtained free backpacks filled with school supplies as well as food and household items during the back-to-school event. (Special to The Commercial)

