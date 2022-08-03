Sections
Arkansas' hospitalized covid patients grow for second day as active cases fall below 14,000

by Andy Davis | Today at 3:43 p.m.
Madison Reynolds, a medical assistant for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, administers a covid-19 test at UAMS' drive-thru triage screening area, located at the corner of Shuffield Drive and Jack Stephens Drive in Little Rock, in this March 24, 2021, file photo. The screenings were offered to those with symptoms of the coronavirus, or those who had been exposed to someone with the coronavirus. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas rose by double digits on Wednesday for the second day in a row even as the state's new case numbers continued to trend downward after peaking last month.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by eight, to 11,736.

After rising by 14 on Tuesday, the number hospitalized rose Wednesday by 12, to 412.

That was still down from the 421 covid-19 patients hospitalized a week earlier, however, and a recent peak of 442 that the number reached on July 20.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,128, which was smaller by 183 than the increase a day earlier and by 663 than the one the previous Wednesday.

Dropping for the second day in a row, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 1,057, its lowest level since the week ending July 6.

Declining for the fourth straight day, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 494, to 13,893, as recoveries continued to outpace new cases.

The last time the active case total was below 14,000 was July 7.

After not changing a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell Wednesday by three, to 60.

The number who were on ventilators, which fell by five on Tuesday, fell Wednesday by one, to 15.

