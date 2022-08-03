Arkansas' hospitalized covid patients grow for second day as active cases fall below 14,000

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas rose by double digits on Wednesday for the second day in a row even as the state's new case numbers continued to trend downward after peaking last month.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by eight, to 11,736.



After rising by 14 on Tuesday, the number hospitalized rose Wednesday by 12, to 412.



That was still down from the 421 covid-19 patients hospitalized a week earlier, however, and a recent peak of 442 that the number reached on July 20.



The state's count of cases rose by 1,128, which was smaller by 183 than the increase a day earlier and by 663 than the one the previous Wednesday.



Dropping for the second day in a row, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 1,057, its lowest level since the week ending July 6.



Declining for the fourth straight day, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 494, to 13,893, as recoveries continued to outpace new cases.



The last time the active case total was below 14,000 was July 7.



After not changing a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell Wednesday by three, to 60.



The number who were on ventilators, which fell by five on Tuesday, fell Wednesday by one, to 15.