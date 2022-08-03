Capitol & Scott: The Arkansas School Safety Commission’s interim report

With the first day of school in Arkansas less than three weeks away, campus safety is again at the forefront of the new academic year after the tragic school shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Two teachers and nineteen students died there.

In the wake of that shooting, Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked the Arkansas School Safety Commission to review protocol for active shooters on K-12 campuses after multiple, systemic failures were identified in Uvalde in the aftermath of that tragedy.

The commission released its interim report Tuesday during a news conference at the state Capitol. It included a broad range of recommendations, including increased mental health care for students and a statewide school safety tip line.

Capitol reporter Stephen Simpson has been covering the commission. He joins Capitol & Scott host Lara Farrar to share the major takeaways from the interim report.

Let us know what topics would you like to hear about in future episodes: arkansasonline.com/capitol-and-scott/