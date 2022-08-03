City Council meeting focuses on PB budget

Budget adjustments for Parks and Recreation in the amount of $67,133 got the Pine Bluff City Council meeting off to a rocky start Monday as several minutes were spent discussing that department.

Expenses that the budget adjustments would cover included $11,000 to dissolve a contract agreement with Aramark Uniform Co. from 2019 and $25,000 to Jaycee Golf Course to fix the old irrigation system, with the remainder to be used for landscaping plots, the downtown area and projects inside the parks.

“A month ago, we got a budget adjustment for $121,000 for the same department,” said Council Member Ivan Whitfield, who noted that he felt the money was being wasted. According to Whitfield, several golf carts that are not in operation because of the closure of Harbor Oaks Golf Course were costing the city up to $5,000 a month.

He said he also felt the Parks and Recreation budget was “padded,” and for that reason, he asked that the budget adjustments not be passed by the full council.

Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover said it costs roughly $3,000 to $5,000 a month to lease 60 golf carts.

Glover said that though Harbor Oaks was closed for repairs, the course would be open later this year.

“What we can’t afford to do is wait until the week before it opens and say ‘let’s get some carts,’” Glover said. “It’s not going to be efficient.” Glover said during a Public Works meeting several months ago that he resented the plan to the committee with the project details, which have since been put into motion.

“We are redoing the greens at Harbor Oaks and Jaycee. When we finish Harbor Oaks, Jaycee Golf Course will have to close for at least two months,” said Glover, who pointed out that the leased equipment at Jaycee will still have to be paid for while the course is closed.

Whitfield said he felt it was irresponsible for the city to be under a contract when the carts aren’t being used.

Glover said he originally had a grant for the Jaycee project but moved the funds to another area and that the finance department could provide the details of the spending.

“We have been very careful and good stewards of the taxpayers’ money,” said Glover, who added that he did his own audit.

Council Member Joni Alexander said she had some concerns with the Parks and Recreation department regarding its day-to-day operations but would wait until the budget season to suggest changes and cuts. “I feel like it was a padded budget because you shouldn’t be able to move this much money,” she said.

Whitfield said he would be requesting an internal audit of the Parks and Recreation Department in hopes all council members will support his request.

The budget adjustments passed, with Whitfield and Council Members Steven Mays and Glen Brown Sr. voting against them while Glen Brown Jr., Lloyd Holcomb Jr., Bruce Lockett, Steven Shaner and Alexander voted in favor of them.

In other business, several proposed ordinances were approved that would bring the city of Pine Bluff up to the most recent edition of its codes.

A proposed ordinance adopting the 2021 edition of the International Mechanical Code, the 2018 Arkansas Fuel Gas Code, the 2018 Arkansas Plumbing Code and the 2014 Arkansas Energy Code with building construction supplements and amendments were all approved.

A proposed ordinance to bring up to date a previous ordinance addressing gross receipts tax on hotels and restaurants and addressing short-term rentals and food trucks was approved by the full council.

The city’s provisions, according to the ordinance regarding gross receipts tax on hotels and restaurants needed amending to address the new lodging and food option.

The approval will allow the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission to collect tax from short-term rentals and food trucks.

A proposed ordinance to add a new section to a current ordinance concerning conflicts of interest and disqualifications of vendors as regards the procurement process was approved. According to the ordinance, the city’s procurement regulations did not address conflicts of interest concerning prospective vendors or the disqualifications of vendors.

The amended section reads as follows:

(a) A vendor is disqualified from the city’s procurement process and ineligible from being awarded a contract with the city if

(1) the vendor has, within the previous thirty-six (36) months, been debarred, suspended, or excluded from participation in the procurement process by a political subdivision of the State of Arkansas or an agency or department of the United States government; or

(2) a conflict of interest exists between the vendor, any of the vendor’s owners, directors, officers, or employees, and the city; or

(3) the vendor submits a bid containing a false representation of material fact; or

(4) the vendor or any of its principals is convicted of bribery of a public official; or

(5) the vendor’s past performance of a contract with the city was substandard or deficient, or in material breach of the contract; or

(6) the vendor or its chief officers has been convicted of a felony relating to the procurement process involving another government entity.

A resolution to approve the purchase of ClickFix software for the street department was approved and will be funded by both Whitfield’s and Alexander’s project budget, which was given to each council member by Mayor Shirley Washington to help improve their wards in the amount of $25,000.

The main purpose of the software is to improve the way work orders are being handled by the Pine Bluff Street Department.

The ClickFix program is citizen-management software that will allow residents to report issues, identify repair needs, share feedback and ask questions of their local government leaders and department heads.

For those on the receiving end, it powers efficient and transparent workflows, accountability and trust, according to officials.

The total cost is $17,477 with a year-two annual recurring service charge of $24,468.

A resolution reappointing Gordon Reese to the Pine Bluff Planning Commission was pulled from the agenda.



