Summit plans youth event today

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will have a "Fun In The Sun" youth event from 6- 7:30 p.m. today. The event will include water games, water slide, bounce house, cotton candy and hot dogs. All youth and parents are invited to attend, according to a news release.

HYPE sets back-to-school party

The Hurricane HYPE Center, 3319 S. Ohio St., will present a back-to-school party from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. The party will feature free school supplies, music by DJ HYPE, and games, according to a news release from Stuff In The Bluff.com.

Foundation slates golf tourney

The Jefferson Regional Foundation will host its second annual golf tournament Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shanerl@jrmc.org.

Local on UA Little Rock SGA

Deane Marks of Saint Charles was elected as a Student Government Association senator for the 2022-23 academic year at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

UA Little Rock recently announced the newly elected SGA members, according to a news release.

SGA's mission is to represent the students in the decision-making process of the university, to provide needed services for the students, and to further the interests of the university and its students, according to the release.

WH resident named Law Review apprentice

Weston Sizemore of White Hall was selected as an apprentice for the 2022-23 University of Arkansas at Little Rock Law Review by the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

Students who have completed their first year of law school are eligible to participate in the Law Review, a quarterly publication, if they are in the top 10 percent or their class or have successfully passed the write-on competition, according to a news release.

Public meetings set on public transit plan

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct public meetings across the state to seek input on an update to the federally required Statewide Public Transit Coordination Plan.

The local event will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 12 at Pine Bluff Transit, 2300 E. Harding Ave.

Public transit coordination provides an opportunity to identify mobility needs in Arkansas and develop a consensus on how to meet those needs, according to a news release.

The public may view plan materials and provide written comments through an online survey until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

For details, participants may view the following online:

Current (2018) Statewide Transit Coordination Plan at https://www.ardot.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/ARDOT-Transit-Coordination-Plan-2018.pdf .

Transit Provider Survey at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScsPhQRAQWqy03LTjHlPNZTHfES-tbgiS1ny0UwHMkcAQO4RA/viewform.

Transit User Survey at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebUCecLxvmqFolyXztAb9sr5gRYzPjgd4AqNaNU3K83rcEYw/viewform.