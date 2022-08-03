Democrat backs bid to legalize cannabis

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones said Tuesday that he supports the Responsible Growth Arkansas committee’s proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas.

Jones said ballot initiatives elevate the voices of Arkansans, who have made important decisions when given the opportunity to do so. The recreational marijuana ballot initiative is no different and it is a chance for Arkansas to lead the South, Jones said.

“I support the thoughtful decriminalization and legalization of marijuana and I support the Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative on the ballot this November 8, ” Jones said in a written statement.

According to the secretary of state’s office, the Responsible Growth Arkansas committee has turned in the required number of valid signatures of registered voters to move its proposed constitutional amendment one step closer to appearing on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The state Board of Election Commissioners still must approve the proposed constitutional amendment’s proposed popular name and ballot title before the proposal qualifies for the ballot. The board is scheduled to consider taking action on the proposal this afternoon.

The Responsible Growth Committee’s proposed amendment would allow the issuance of adult-use cannabis cultivation and dispensary licenses to businesses that already hold licenses under the state’s medical marijuana program, and an additional 40 licenses chosen by a lottery.

It would limit the sale of cannabis to people 21 or older, prohibit advertising and packaging designed to appeal to children and would not not allow for homegrown cannabis. It would restrict the number of cannabis licenses statewide.

Jones said that “regardless of what one thinks personally about the prospect of legal recreational marijuana, the revenue created by this ballot initiative would support general fund investments that can unlock the potential of Arkansas — in areas like education starting with preschool, infrastructure starting with broadband, and economic development starting with jobs — while supporting the state drug court program, UAMS and law enforcement.” No matter the outcome of the vote, he said there is a great need to address the problematic social justice issues that are the direct result of the criminalization of marijuana.

“These critical issues can be solved if we come together and focus on solutions that benefit all Arkansans,” said Jones, of Little Rock. “That’s what I hope to do as governor.” Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. of Pine Bluff said Tuesday that he supports the Responsible Growth Arkansas committee’s proposed ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana as well.

But he said he wishes the Responsible Growth Arkansas committee’s proposal was “a little more open to get into that business.” He said he preferred the Arkansas True Grass committee’s proposal that would not have capped the number of cannabis businesses in the state and would have automatically released people who are incarcerated solely because of a marijuana-related charge. The committee is likely to resurrect its proposal in 2024.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Little Rock hasn’t announced her position on the Responsible Growth Arkansas committee’s proposed ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana.

Last month, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he opposes the legalization of marijuana.

“The biggest challenge with the legalization of marijuana is that it dramatically increases marijuana use and the harm that goes with it,” he said. “Also, I do not support a measure that would directly violate federal law.” Hutchinson served as administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from 2001 to 2003 under President George W. Bush.



