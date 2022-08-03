Doctors wary of new abortion bill

INDIANAPOLIS -- Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday.

That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban proposal narrowly approved over the weekend by the Republican-dominated state Senate.

The sponsor, Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, outlined the exceptions to protect the physical health and life of the mother, a frequent request among doctors and others. The amendment also would allow abortions if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

It additionally removes the Senate-approved time frames based on age for abortions in cases of rape or incest -- up to 12 weeks for those under 16 and eight weeks for those 16 and older.

The House version, instead, would create a blanket ban after 10 weeks post-fertilization on abortions in cases of rape and incest. Victims would also no longer be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack.

Several dozen people on both sides of the abortion debate filled a Statehouse corridor outside the committee meeting.

The House committee voted 8-5 to advance the bill to the full House for action later this week.

Republicans who control the House indicated a divide similar to the Senate, as one committee member who voted in favor said he was reluctant to support rape and incest exceptions. Rep. Cindy Ziemke, R-Batesville, joined Democrats in voting against the bill, saying she believes most residents didn't support an abortion ban and allowing first-trimester abortions would be a more "measured approach."

Dr. Daniel Elliott, representing the Indiana chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians, told the committee that the group worried that a broad abortion ban could allow prosecutors to second-guess the emergency decisions of doctors, leaving them exposed to criminal charges.

The House proposal would require the state medical board to revoke the licenses of doctors found to have performed illegal abortions, along with retaining current provisions in state law under which doctors could face felony criminal charges and up to six years in prison for performing an illegal abortion.

Jodi Smith, a lobbyist for the anti-abortion group Indiana Right to Life, said the organization remained opposed to the proposal because it is too lax. Smith said a signed affidavit should still be required for rape or incest exceptions.

Republicans who control the Indiana House are facing similar disagreements over how strict the abortion ban should be after the bill cleared the Senate on Saturday in a 26-20 vote, the minimum number of votes needed to pass. A few Republican senators said they opposed the bill as written but wanted the bill to stay alive for consideration during the special legislative session, which must adjourn by Aug. 14.