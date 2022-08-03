Drainage work set for Little Rock’s South End neighborhood funded in part by federal covid-19 stimulus money

Little Rock officials held a groundbreaking Tuesday for a drainage project in the South End neighborhood funded in part by money from the federal covid-19 stimulus package Congress approved last year.

At the news conference near the intersection of South Ringo Street and West 31st Street, Little Rock Public Works Director Jon Honeywell said the work is expected to be completed sometime in the spring of 2023.

The drainage work tied to Swaggerty Branch Creek is expected to cost a little more than $2 million, according to a city news release.

Funding has been allocated from the city's share of American Rescue Plan Act money as well as proceeds from a 10-year capital-improvement sales tax that was approved in 2011 and expired at the end of last year.

Honeywell described it as the biggest project the city has undertaken in the course of maintaining the South End drainage system.

The work is intended "to hopefully make this system last well beyond all of our lifetimes and continue to serve this neighborhood to the best of its ability," he said.

What was once an open creek many decades ago was later transferred into an underground system that conveys water through the neighborhood, Honeywell said.

Crews will replace pipe sections that have either started to collapse or have deteriorated, reducing the system's capacity, he said, or they will put in a concrete invert in the bottom of pipes "to give a longer lifespan to the remainder of the pipe that's still good in place."

On Aug. 17, 2021, the Little Rock Board of Directors approved a resolution that gave the green light for spending $6.3 million of the federal stimulus money.

The measure allocated $3 million for drainage improvements meant to encompass the planned work on Swaggerty Branch Creek as well as the Yorkwood drainage project.

The city has received a total of approximately $37.7 million in two installments as a result of the federal legislation. It represents the largest sum among all the cities in Arkansas that received direct aid.

The American Rescue Plan Act "allowed us to maneuver dollars within existing city dollars to bring this forward," Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said during Tuesday's groundbreaking.

Eleanor Stephenson, a member of a South End neighborhood association, said residents were "very appreciative" of the city's action because of the amount of flooding experienced in the South End.

When asked if homes will be able to be built on parcels affected by the drainage work, Honeywell said, "The locations where these pipes are situated, we don't allow homes or structures to be built on top of them," referring to both the depth of the system and the size of the pipes.

In an email Tuesday evening, city spokesman Spencer Watson said one residential property that "encroaches" over the project's pipe system has been purchased and vacated. The property will be demolished, he said.

"Building will not be permitted on the repaired system," Watson wrote.

The groundbreaking in the South End came one week before an Aug. 9 Little Rock special election in which voters will decide whether to extend three mills tied to capital improvements and issue up to $161.8 million in bonds.

About half of the bond proceeds from the six-item proposal are expected to fund the two categories of street and drainage improvements.

The city is set to issue bonds in the aggregate principal amount of $40.5 million each for streets and drainage alike, according to language on the ballot.

Residents of the South End attended Tuesday evening's meeting of the Board of Directors. During the citizen-communication portion of the meeting, they asked for improvements to amenities like Southside Park and the Thrasher Boys and Girls Club.