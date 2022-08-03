Fayetteville council prohibits overnight parking of large vehicles on city streets

FAYETTEVILLE -- People with large vehicles will need to move them off the road.

The City Council voted 7-0 Tuesday to prohibit large vehicles from being parked overnight on city streets. The rule applies to trucks, tractors or trailers weighing more than 1 ton, as well as motor homes, recreational vehicles, fifth-wheel trailers and campers. The vehicles cannot be parked on city streets from midnight to 6 a.m. daily.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds said his department receives about a half dozen or so complaints about large vehicles parking on streets annually. The vehicles can present a safety hazard, preventing drivers from being able to see and potentially creating obstacles for emergency vehicles or for drivers trying maneuver out of their driveways, he said.

"I would say it's not frequent, but it's frequent enough that it's become somewhat of a problem for our residents in our community," Reynolds said. "I certainly feel like it's my job to bring forward that complaint to try to rectify that, because we're running into issues."

Reynolds described an incident in which a resident was unwilling to move a large vehicle that was bothering an elderly neighbor, and officers didn't have a mechanism to deal with the issue.

Enforcement of the law would be complaint-driven, Reynolds said. Officers do not have time to look around for parking violations, he said.

"We would use progressive enforcement measures," Reynolds said. "We'd try to reason with the folks, try to warn them, try to educate them on the law before we moved to anything like a ticketing situation."

Council members asked about whether different types of large vehicles would be covered under the law's language, such as repurposed school buses. Reynolds said he felt the law as written provided enough authority to address any issues, and if not, he would ask the council for an amendment if necessary.

Two members of the public spoke on the proposal. Kyle Smith asked the council to have the law only apply to streets within a certain width. Sarah Moore questioned the need to create a law regulating an issue that gets few complaints a year.

Council member Sloan Scroggin said owners of large vehicles would still be able to park them on their property.

In other business, the council approved 7-0 a pair of items related to a generator at the Noland Wastewater Treatment Facility on the east side of town. The generator at the plant failed on July 8, so the city had to rent one in an emergency and has already done so, said Tim Nyander, utilities director.

One item was a $150,671 agreement with J.A. Riggs Tractor Co. to rent a generator for up to four months. The other item was a $251,509 agreement, also with J.A. Riggs, to rebuild the original generator with a five-year warranty.

Nyander said a new generator would cost $2.2 million and take about a year to have installed, so staff recommended rebuilding the old one instead.

Council member D'Andre Jones left the meeting after 7 p.m. Tuesday before the votes on the overnight street parking and wastewater treatment plant measures.