A pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a truck in Hot Springs, according to a preliminary fatality report from Hot Springs police.

Donald Thompson, 64, of Hot Springs was walking on the sidewalk next to Central Avenue in Hot Springs just before 1:10 p.m. when a Mack truck pulling out of a parking lot onto Central Avenue struck him, causing fatal injuries.

The officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather at the time was cloudy and the road was dry.