• Cory Allan Martin of Utah was arrested on charges of starting a wildfire by trying to burn a spider with his lighter, which was deemed a reckless and puzzling decision by the Utah County sheriff who said a jar of marijuana was found in Martin's belongings but he didn't appear to be high.

• Angel Garza of Hondo, Texas, stepfather of a girl killed in the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, said "parents deserve better than this" as the City Council was persuaded to rescind the rental agreement for Friends of the NRA to hold a fundraiser in a city-owned hall, including the raffle of a semiautomatic rifle.

• Jessica Leeann Sledge of Pelahatchie, Miss., was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband, although her attorney described her as a first-time offender with "zero chance of recidivism."

• Farhia Hassan, a Dutch woman, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Va., to three years in prison for donating $300 to a group that supported the militant group al-Shabab in Somalia.

• Servia Fortenberry, former city clerk of Natchez, Miss., and her former deputy were arrested after being indicted on embezzlement charges and served with demand letters totaling $23,000, accused of wiring money from a city account to themselves.

• Karen Carter Peterson, a former Louisiana Democratic Party leader who resigned from the state Senate citing depression and a gambling addiction, pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge after diverting $94,000 in campaign funds for personal use, including casino excursions.

• Adrian Perkins, mayor of Shreveport, was disqualified from running for reelection because he registered using the wrong address, explaining that he'd been in a rush to sign up and was distracted by news cameras.

• Ken Silver, owner of the beloved Philadelphia cheesesteak shop Jim's Steaks, vowed to rebuild after faulty wiring sparked a fast-moving blaze that had 125 firefighters and other emergency responders laboring for four hours.

• Wade Catts, a Delaware archaeologist, said, "Based on everything we've found and the context of what we've found, these appear to be Hessians," German troops hired by the British during the Revolutionary War, after a mass grave was uncovered in New Jersey.