Increase in Arkansas’ general revenues continues in July with $615.9M

Arkansas' general revenue increased in July by $15.5 million, or 2.6%, over the same month a year ago to $615.9 million, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Tuesday.

The state's general revenue tax collections beat the state's forecast by $18.2 million, or 3%, the department reported in its monthly revenue report.

The state's two largest sources of general revenues -- individual income and sales and use taxes -- both increased in July over the same month a year ago and beat the state's forecast for the month.

"Sales tax was surprisingly strong across a lot of reporting sectors," said John Shelnutt, the state's chief economic forecaster.

"The monthly sales tax is volatile, but for now it looks like there is no evidence of a recession in any of this data," he said.

The largest amount of general revenue collections in any July is the $766.8 million collected in July 2020 after the state shifted its individual income tax due date from April 15 until July 15 to coincide with the federal government's moving of the due date, said Whitney McLaughlin, a tax analyst at the finance department.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the amount authorized by the state's Revenue Stabilization Act.

The Revenue Stabilization Act distributes general revenue to state-supported programs such as the public schools, human services, colleges and universities, and corrections and law enforcement.

The state's net general revenues in July increased by $27.1 million, more than 5.3%, over the same month a year ago to $542 million, which exceeded the state's forecast by $26.6 million, or 5.2%.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that he's pleased with the revenue report for July, in which the state's general revenue collections continued to exceed the state's forecast.

"This means that we are still creating jobs and growing our economy," the Republican governor said in a written statement. "It also reflects our efforts to control discretionary spending within state government. The good news for state government revenues does not diminish the concern we all have about rising prices and inflation. This makes it tough on everyday Arkansans. For that reason, it is important for the state to reduce its tax revenues to leave more in the pockets of individual Arkansans."

Hutchinson said he wants lawmakers in the special session that he plans to call for next week to cut taxes and provide $50 million in state funding to start a school safety grant program.

The finance department is projecting a $914 million general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2023, which started July 1 and ends June 30, 2023. In the fiscal session earlier this year, the General Assembly authorized a general revenue budget of $6.02 billion for fiscal 2023.

State Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther said Tuesday in a written statement that, "We will watch for any evidence of pullback as fiscal year 2023 continues."

In fiscal 2022 that ended June 30, the state collected a general revenue surplus of $1.628 billion, a record for state government. The largest previous general revenue surplus totaled $945.7 million in fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021. Before that, the state's largest general revenue surplus was $409.3 million in fiscal 2007.

The four-pronged tax cut package that Hutchinson and Republican legislative leaders have agreed upon for the special session includes:

• Accelerating the implementation of cutting the state's top individual income tax rate from 5.5% to 4.9%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022. The state's top individual income tax rate is scheduled to be cut to 5.3% on Jan. 1, 2023, to 5.1% on Jan. 1, 2024, and to 4.9% on Jan. 1, 2025, under current state law.

• Accelerating the reduction in the state's top corporate income tax rate to 5.3% on Jan. 1, 2023. Arkansas' top corporate income tax rate of 6.2% dropped to 5.9% on Jan. 1, 2022. The rate is scheduled to drop to 5.7% on Jan. 1, 2023, to 5.5% on Jan. 1, 2024, and to 5.3% on Jan. 1, 2025, under current state law.

• Adopting the 2022 federal Section 179 depreciation schedule as it existed Jan. 1, 2022, which provides an income tax reduction for the expensing of certain property.

• A temporary nonrefundable income tax credit in tax year 2022 of $150 for individual taxpayers with net income up to $87,000 and of $300 for married taxpayers filing jointly with net income up to $174,000.

The tax cut package is projected by the finance department to reduce state general revenue by $500.1 million in fiscal 2023, by $166.6 million more in fiscal 2024, by $69.5 million more in fiscal 2025, by $18.4 million more in fiscal 2026 and by $8.4 million more in 2027, to eventually provide total tax relief of $763 million a year.

Nearly a month ago, Hutchinson said he wouldn't put a teacher salary increase on the agenda for the special session because of the lack of support in the Republican-dominated Legislature for a teacher pay increase in the session.

That came after the governor initially proposed raising teacher salaries to a minimum of $46,000 and implementing at least a $4,000 salary increase. Under Act 170 of 2019, the minimum teacher salary was $34,900 for the 2021-2022 school year and will increase to $36,000 in the 2022-2023 school year. The governor subsequently trimmed his proposal to increase the minimum teacher salary to $42,000 a year and to provide a $4,000 increase to every teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.

Republican legislative leaders have said they want to wait for the House and Senate education committees to complete their biennial education adequacy review this fall and consider raising teacher salaries in the 2023 regular session, which starts in January.

Last week, House and Senate Democrats released a plan to raise Arkansas teacher salaries by $4,000 and raise the minimum teacher salary to $42,000, and urged Hutchinson to include their proposal in the upcoming special session on tax cuts and school safety grant funding. But the governor said there is no plan to add the proposal to the special session.

The House and Senate Democrats' proposal is similar to Hutchinson's trimmed-down proposal to raise teacher pay. But the Democrats said they would use $600 million from the state's $1.6 billion state surplus to create a fund that would allow the raises to be indefinitely sustainable based on current projections.

JULY COLLECTIONS

According to the finance department, July's general revenue collections included:

• A $12.3 million, or 4.7%, increase in sales and use tax collections over a year ago to $272.4 million, which outdistanced the state's forecast by $12.1 million, or 4.7%.

The collections last month were a fairly good result, compounding on the high growth in collections a year ago, and the gains were broad-based, Shelnutt said.

The month's collections included a $4.9 million increase in retail sales and use tax collections over a year ago to $105.3 million and double-digit gains in many consumer and business-related sectors, Shelnutt said. Collections from motor vehicle sales taxes dropped by $2.8 million from a year ago to $31.1 million, he said.

• A $11.4 million, or 4.7 %, increase in individual income tax collections over the same month a year ago to $253.1 million, which beat the state's forecast by $1.4 million, or 0.6%.

Payroll withholding tax collections are the largest category of individual income tax collections.

They increased by $10.6 million over a year ago to $230.6 million, which fell $1.4 million short of the state's forecast. Withholding collections increased by 4.8% over a year ago with a small impact from having one more Thursday payday than the same month a year ago, Shelnutt said.

Collections from returns and extensions increased by $1.6 million over a year ago to $14.9 million, beating the forecast by $2.9 million, while collections from estimated payments slipped by $0.8 million from a year ago to $7.7 million and met the forecast.

• A $4.8 million, or 11.9%, decrease in corporate income tax collections over the same month a year ago to $35.1 million, which was above forecast by $2 million, or 6.1%.

The state is forecasting a sizeable decline in corporate income tax revenues in fiscal 2023 after the major gains in fiscal years 2021 and 2022, and that's expected to come from reduced profits and tax liability across the year, Shelnutt said.