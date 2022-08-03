Led by the young

I've heard many people in the past refer to Arkansas as a well-kept secret. That sentiment is changing.

When the global pandemic hit Arkansas in 2020, our tourism industry, like those in other states and around the world, saw immediate slowdowns. But by the end of that same year, something interesting had begun to happen. Arkansas' tourism sector was rebounding. Turns out, when people can't be indoors together, there's no better place to gather outdoors than the Natural State.

As we rolled into 2021, outdoor recreation in Arkansas took off. Our state parks saw record visitation; our federal partners--such as the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service--reported similar experiences; many private outdoor operators were having their best year on record.

Arkansas is in the midst of a public perception turning point when it comes to our national profile as a tourist destination. And leading the way of this renaissance is a growing number of young people, those in their 20s, 30s and 40s, who are bringing imagination, talent and daring to our industry.

I need not look far within the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to see examples of young talent displaying this new energy.

Travis Napper, the director of Arkansas Tourism, assumed his role mere weeks after covid came to Arkansas. The challenges he faced were unprecedented, but his professionalism pushed Arkansas' tourism revenue to outperform most states in the country during the pandemic. Travis and his team are now helping us reach new heights of success through more and better research and increasingly sophisticated use of data.

Arkansas' 2 percent tourism tax revenue set a record in fiscal year 2022, easily surpassing last year's record total of $16.92 million. Beyond that key metric, look for the results of an Arkansas Tourism brand audit and strategic plan within the state's fiscal year.

To best position Arkansas as a leader in the outdoor economy, Gov. Asa Hutchinson created the Office of Outdoor Recreation in June 2021. Our director, Katherine Andrews, is utilizing her economic development background to energize stakeholders and encourage collaboration on shared outdoor recreation objectives.

Katherine recently led the effort for Arkansas to join the Confluence of States, a national coalition dedicated to advancing policy solutions and advocating for conservation and growth in America's outdoor recreation sector. As we continue to build on this momentum, watch for a master plan to connect Pinnacle Mountain to Rattlesnake Ridge to Blue Mountain, and beyond.

Shea Lewis, named in early 2022 as the new director of Arkansas State Parks, is moving the needle on a variety of projects that have and will continue to make our state parks among the finest in the country. Such projects include a new visitors center at Pinnacle Mountain State Park, the opening of new camper cabins at Mississippi River State Park, and continued promotion of our popular Monument Trails.

An examination of our state parks lodging operation is underway with an eye toward innovation and an improved customer experience. In addition, we are focused on increasing connectivity across our state parks system, with new access to broadband and enhanced cell service already at several state parks and many more to come.

The story of Arkansas tourism in the 21st century cannot be told without the Walton family, and in recent years Sam Walton's grandsons Tom and Steuart have been relentless in investing in and igniting interest in trails, especially mountain-biking trails, in northwest Arkansas and across the state. Their commitment to creating and improving such amenities underscores a broader effort statewide to capitalize on Arkansas' outdoor recreation assets. Keep an eye on the charming community of Mena, where a new amenity is taking shape, one that takes full advantage of the rugged beauty of the Ouachita Mountains.

Representing the statewide hospitality industry, Katie Beck assumed leadership of the Arkansas Hospitality Association last year and is working tirelessly and with new vigor on behalf of restaurateurs, lodging space owners and others in the tourism industry to advance their interests. Katie's success is our industry's success, and an effective alignment between our department and AHA results in more tourism, more local business success and higher local tax collections.

The Natural State has arrived at a pivotal moment in our history as a travel destination. To take full advantage of our opportunity to grow tourism, we need more members of this new generation of leaders coming to the table with fresh perspectives and innovative approaches.

It's not enough to identify a few good ideas, capitalize on their success and then rest on our laurels. Our success should beget more success. As Will Rogers once said, "Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there." Arkansas can't afford to be content with "good enough" when we have shown time and time again that we are capable of greatness.

Let's dream big and work hard. I'm inspired by the infusion of young professionals at the table, and I'm confident they will help lead us to heights that we have always deserved, but never dreamed possible.

Stacy Hurst is secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.