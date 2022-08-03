On honest elections

We should have a case study this November as to whether we can run a fully fair and honest election. It's the Senate race in Georgia where two Black gentlemen are facing off. This should eliminate that whole racist result of one candidate of one race getting 70 or 80 percent of the vote from their racial group.

Good! It's about time.

On the Democrat side, we have a Black pastor, Mr. Raphael Warnock, who won the Senate seat less than two years ago. While he seems to be a nice enough fellow, he's no Herschel Walker.

On the Republican side we have Herschel Walker, a football god who was born and raised in Georgia. He may be the most well-known and beloved person in that state's history whose fans--Black and white, purple and green--will walk through fire for him.

So explain to me, a questioning type of person: How could Warnock be ahead in the polls right now, today?

Think that might be the whole media and social media folks trying to affect the election just a little like we've seen ever since I started watching politics 50 years ago?

Let's see what happens, folks. We'll see just how good the bad people have gotten at winning elections that there is no way they should have won and if honest folks can ever win another election.

EDWARD CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend

Put the people first

I am writing this after weeks of heat like I've never experienced in my 76 years on the planet. I can only think our farmers are suffering beyond belief, which means our economy is suffering, as well as our food sources. I am so angry that our federal elected officials, i.e., Tom Cotton, John Boozman and, in Pulaski County, French Hill, have chosen to put their political allegiances and ambitions ahead of the well-being of the people not only of this state, but of our nation, and indeed of the entire world.

I urge you, Senators Cotton and Boozman and Representative Hill and others in our state who serve as House representatives, to put on your big-boy pants and join your colleagues across the aisle to pass the proposed legislation that acknowledges this dramatic and devastating climate change and supports measures to slow it down.

Please put the people of Arkansas before your political ambitions. Here's your chance to show courage and integrity. I implore you to take it.

JILL LaFORGE JONES

Little Rock

Light shines at end

Bobby Hopper was known for his tunnel vision.

BARRY THOMAS

Fayetteville

Concerns on climate

A July 15 article by Bill Bowden about state officials announcing Arkansas' vulnerability to wildfire got my attention. While extreme heat is the current weather hazard, it is in stark contrast to my concern about flood disasters that over the prior three months were at the top of many weather news feeds.

Regarding flooding, to note were towns included in Arkansas headlines from May to July: Fayetteville, Greenwood, El Dorado; last year's standout was southeast Arkansas farmers ($250 million crop loss). Several out-of state events are Buchanan, N.C.; Yellowstone National Park; and Waverly, Tenn.

So what's going on? Single weather events, or climate change? How about a broader picture and timeline for major flooding events in the USA: decade of 2000s, 16 events; 2010s, 32 events; 2020s through June, 11 events (extrapolate for the decade=44). Mother Nature seems to be on a roll and rolling faster.

I recently called our congressmen to express my concern that they urgently support bills that address climate change. Sen. Tom Cotton's aide acknowledged the damage and losses to Arkansas farmers. I was pleased by this remark, but we need for Senators Cotton and John Boozman and our House representatives to pass legislation that addresses climate action, e.g., incentivizing clean energy innovation and expansion. Talk has to be on both sides of the aisle for Arkansans to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

Our congressmen need to hear your voices to support a meaningful call to action. You can reach out to organizations that can provide a simple means to contact your representatives. One of those is Citizens' Climate Lobby, a nonprofit, nonpartisan grass-roots advocacy for climate-change solutions.

TOM UTLEY

Little Rock