‘Lifestyle storage’ facility granted permit in Rogers; restaurant, office building approved for Promenade area

ROGERS -- A "lifestyle storage" facility and hobbyist hangout took its first step Tuesday towards opening on the east side of town.

At a meeting Tuesday evening, the Planning Commission unanimously approved a request by Garage Suites of Arkansas LLC for a conditional use permit to allow vehicle storage at 5911 W. Venture Park Blvd. in the highway commercial zoning district.

The development plans include 38 indoor "garage suite" units for hobbyists to store automobiles, recreational vehicles, and equipment such as bicycles, boats, campers, ATVs and kayaks.

An associated clubhouse will provide a social aspect that will allow owners to share what they love, in addition to providing shared space for owners to throw parties and gatherings, said Chad Caletka with CEI Engineering Associates.

"There would be utility hook-ups to where a restroom or a small kitchen area could be built into the units," Caletka said. "The intent is that this is really for hobbyists, as a hangout place."

Units will be for sale in a condominium-style fashion, owners will have 24-hour access and commercial use will be prohibited, he said.

A large-scale development plan will have to be approved before construction of the facility can begin.

If approved, the development would be located on 2.51 acres south of Walmart Neighborhood Market near Ramen Nara and north of the Parc at Rogers apartment community.

In other business, plans for a two-story restaurant and office space just east of the Pinnacle Hills Promenade were also approved by the commission.

Commissioners voted 9-0 to approve a large-scale development plan for the 29,710-square-foot Bellview Urban Center on 1.2 acres at 2223 S. Bellview Road.

The development will be located south of Fox Trail Distillery and east of Malco Pinnacle Hills Cinema and Dave & Busters.

Bellview Urban Center also owns the 5.8-acre property immediately south of the planned development, which is currently occupied by landscape designer Blue Ribbon Industries, marketing agency Paradox and Rendezvous Junction Brewing Co.

The city has accepted a fee-in-lieu of $67,750 for tree mitigation, according to a report from city staff.

The commission unanimously voted to table a rezoning of 29.45 acres at the northwest corner of Northgate Road and Champions Drive for a proposed mixed use development called The Fields at Pinnacle.

The commission also unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a 86-lot subdivision on 19.3 acres in southwest Rogers.

The development, which is called Meadow Brooke Phase I, will be located in the neighborhood residential zoning district at the southwest corner of the intersection of South Chanberry Lane and South Bellview.

According to the plans, the project will have a second phase.

One resident stood and asked to speak against the preliminary plat at the meeting, citing drainage issues at his property nearby.

Commissioners told him there was no public hearing, and the meeting was adjourned.



