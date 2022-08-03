Little Rock police on Monday arrested a man who is charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at another vehicle, hitting a person. The man later surrendered to police, telling officers the devil told him to do it, according to an arrest report.

Police say William McDowell, 20, of Little Rock fired from his vehicle near the Kroger store on Geyer Springs Road, hitting two other vehicles and striking a woman in the chest.

The woman was critically injured but in stable condition, according to a tweet from police Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after the shooting, McDowell reportedly called police, telling them he was at his home, where he was arrested without incident.

After being read his Miranda rights, McDowell spoke about the shooting, the report states, and told police Satan told him to kill someone.

McDowell is being charged with four felonies -- criminal attempt to commit murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and two counts of committing a terroristic act.